Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,099 in the last 365 days.

HCM City reduces 2022 land rent for businesses by 30 per cent

VIETNAM, February 21 -  

HCM CITY — The HCM City Tax Department has reduced land and water area rents from 2022 for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the decision, organisations, units, businesses, households, and individuals that lease land and water areas from the State in the city will enjoy a 30 per cent reduction in rent. This regulation does not apply for land and water area rents owed in the years before 2022.

Land and water area tenants can submit applications to reduce land and water area rents to the tax department or the management board of economic zones or high tech parks online, in person or by post.

The deadline for submitting an application for a reduction in land rent is March 31.

To those who are entitled to the cut but have already paid their 2022 land rent, they will have their rent for the following period or year reduced. Those who don’t have a following period to pay land rent will have their payment refunded in conformity with legal regulations on tax management and relevant rules.

In the context of a difficult market, many real estate businesses have fallen into trouble, and the policy of reducing land rent by 30 per cent is expected to be a supportive initiative to help businesses revive.

Đỗ Phước Tống, chairman of the Duy Khanh Mechanical Engineering Company, said his business had rented more than 5,000 square meters of land for 50 years. The reduction of land rent would help reduce the financial costs of enterprises. 

Sử Ngọc Khương, senior director of investment, Savills Việt Nam, said the 30 per cent reduction in land rent would be a great support for businesses investing in real estate. This would remove difficulties for businesses in the industrial real estate sector as well as manufacturing factories. — VNS

 

You just read:

HCM City reduces 2022 land rent for businesses by 30 per cent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.