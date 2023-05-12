SoCal Media Invite to Join 100 Nurses on FantaSea One Yacht for Global "Nurses Wall" Gifting and NightinGala Celebration

Pamela Jane Nye, Nurse, Founder/CEO/Operation Scrubs, Inc. nonprofit, Creator/CEO and THE NURSES WALL Mission Director

https://thenurseswall.com

“THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 3,000+ who died choosing to work and care for their patients during the Battle of Covid-19.

https://fantaseayachts.com/yachts/fantasea-one/

FantaSea One, Official Venue of Operation Scrubs National Nurses Week NightinGala celebrations.

Event celebrates local nurse's creation and global gifting of THE NURSES WALL - a perpetual 'thank you' tribute to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA INVITATION DETAILS:

* WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023
* WHERE: FantaSea One Yacht
4215 Admiralty Way,
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 827-2220
* TIME: 1100-1800 PST/USA
* DRESS: Casual
* RSVP For Ship's Occupancy Count
* CONTACT:
Chuck Foster
C: 702.449.8712

ACTIVITIES

1100- 11:15 Welcome attending nurses and invited guests
1115 - 1200 "Thank You for All You Do" presentation
1200-1230 Buffet Lunch: Salad Bar, Clam Chowder, Vegetable Soup, Dessert
1230-1330 American Nurses Perspectives
1300-1400 Advocacy for the Clinical Nurse Specialist
1400-1430 BREAK
1430-1530 Workshops
THE NURSE'S WALL GIFTING
1530-1600 Pamela Jane Nye
ENTERTAINMENT / BUFFET DINNER/HARBOR CRUISE
1600-1800 Harbor Dinner Cruise (Buffet/Open Bar)
DJ/Dancing entertainment, James Lee
"Laryngospasms" all nurse singing group (virtual)
Magician, Kelly Ross
Vocalist, Oscar Snow
1800 - Disembark

The back story begins with the World Health Organization commissioning 2020 to be a worldwide "Year of the Nurse" celebration. Covid-19 stole it. And Pamela Jane Nye is the motivated and determined nurse who created and leads the mission to take it back!

And while Covid -019, its variant restrictions, and a reneged-upon sponsorship delayed Nye's take-back mission plans, the planets seemingly aligned because May 12 is Nye's gifting date of THE NURSES WALL, hosting the NightinGala celebration recognizing nurse icon, Florence Nightingale's 203rd birthday celebration.

It's also the day nurse Nye and her Operation Scrubs nonprofit made good on all 2020 event-hosting agreements and promises.

To celebrate with Nye, she's invited 100 nurses, many of them, like Nye, are Clinical Nurse Specialists. Some invitees are working nurse scholarship recipients and UCLA School of Nursing graduate students.

Streaming live and recorded, this red-carpet event takes place aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck entertainment yacht located in Marina Del Rey, California. Late morning and early evening festivities include a welcoming reception, tuition-free accredited continuing nurse education, acclaimed national nurse leader speakers, buffet lunch, THE NURSES WALL gifting, gourmet dinner cruise and live entertainment.

Note from Nye: "I'd appreciate all news media staff posting a nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL. Then invite their listening, reading and viewing audience to join them. Besides, what's not to like about saying 'thank you' to the world's 20+ million nurses, and memorializing the 2,500+ nurse lives taken during the Battle of Covid-19?

P.S. Remember, this is National Nurses Month so why not have your own nurse-thanking team, e.g., mine is "Team Pam." If "yes," sent an email to chuckfoster@operationscrubs.org. In the subjects bar write "Team Request."

Chuck Foster
WCNi News Service
+1 424-781-9700
email us here

You just read:

SoCal Media Invite to Join 100 Nurses on FantaSea One Yacht for Global "Nurses Wall" Gifting and NightinGala Celebration

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chuck Foster
WCNi News Service
+1 424-781-9700
Company/Organization
OPERATION SCRUBS, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON-PROFIT/TAX EXEMPT NURSE EDUCATION PROVIDER
23823 Malibu Road, Suite 50.416
Malibu, CA, California, 90265
United States
+1 800-627-6156
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, created by Pamela Jane Nye. OSi's three mission objectives are providing: 1) tuition-free innovative and accredited continuing nurse education; 2) advanced nursing education scholarships for working hospital nurses; and 3) promote positive nurse awareness and achievements, including this year's global "Thank a Nurse Team Team Challenge" and week-long nurse-honoring activities during National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021).

702.449.8712

More From This Author
Media Invite Reminder of Today's May 12 Aboard-Ship Celebration of "THE NURSES WALL" Gifting and NightinGala Celebration
SoCal Media Invite to Join 100 Nurses on FantaSea One Yacht for Global "Nurses Wall" Gifting and NightinGala Celebration
May 12 Global Nurse-Thanking Mission Takes Clint Eastwood's "Heartbreak Ridge" Path to Obstacle Solving
View All Stories From This Author