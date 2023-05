SoCal Media Invite to Join 100 Nurses on FantaSea One Yacht for Global "Nurses Wall" Gifting and NightinGala Celebration

Pamela Jane Nye, Nurse, Founder/CEO/Operation Scrubs, Inc. nonprofit, Creator/CEO and THE NURSES WALL Mission Director “THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 3,000+ who died choosing to work and care for their patients during the Battle of Covid-19. FantaSea One, Official Venue of Operation Scrubs National Nurses Week NightinGala celebrations.

Event celebrates local nurse's creation and global gifting of THE NURSES WALL - a perpetual 'thank you' tribute to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA INVITATION DETAILS:* WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023* WHERE: FantaSea One Yacht4215 Admiralty Way,Marina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 827-2220* TIME: 1100-1800 PST/USA* DRESS: Casual* RSVP For Ship's Occupancy Count* CONTACT:Chuck FosterC: 702.449.8712ACTIVITIES1100- 11:15 Welcome attending nurses and invited guests1115 - 1200 "Thank You for All You Do" presentation1200-1230 Buffet Lunch: Salad Bar, Clam Chowder, Vegetable Soup, Dessert1230-1330 American Nurses Perspectives1300-1400 Advocacy for the Clinical Nurse Specialist1400-1430 BREAK1430-1530 WorkshopsTHE NURSE'S WALL GIFTING1530-1600 Pamela Jane Nye ENTERTAINMENT / BUFFET DINNER/HARBOR CRUISE1600-1800 Harbor Dinner Cruise (Buffet/Open Bar)DJ/Dancing entertainment, James Lee"Laryngospasms" all nurse singing group (virtual)Magician, Kelly RossVocalist, Oscar Snow1800 - DisembarkThe back story begins with the World Health Organization commissioning 2020 to be a worldwide "Year of the Nurse" celebration. Covid-19 stole it. And Pamela Jane Nye is the motivated and determined nurse who created and leads the mission to take it back!And while Covid -019, its variant restrictions, and a reneged-upon sponsorship delayed Nye's take-back mission plans, the planets seemingly aligned because May 12 is Nye's gifting date of THE NURSES WALL, hosting the NightinGala celebration recognizing nurse icon, Florence Nightingale's 203rd birthday celebration.It's also the day nurse Nye and her Operation Scrubs nonprofit made good on all 2020 event-hosting agreements and promises.To celebrate with Nye, she's invited 100 nurses, many of them, like Nye, are Clinical Nurse Specialists. Some invitees are working nurse scholarship recipients and UCLA School of Nursing graduate students.Streaming live and recorded, this red-carpet event takes place aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck entertainment yacht located in Marina Del Rey, California. Late morning and early evening festivities include a welcoming reception, tuition-free accredited continuing nurse education, acclaimed national nurse leader speakers, buffet lunch, THE NURSES WALL gifting, gourmet dinner cruise and live entertainment.Note from Nye: "I'd appreciate all news media staff posting a nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL. Then invite their listening, reading and viewing audience to join them. Besides, what's not to like about saying 'thank you' to the world's 20+ million nurses, and memorializing the 2,500+ nurse lives taken during the Battle of Covid-19?P.S. Remember, this is National Nurses Month so why not have your own nurse-thanking team, e.g., mine is "Team Pam." If "yes," sent an email to chuckfoster@operationscrubs.org. In the subjects bar write "Team Request."