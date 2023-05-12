SoCal Media Invite to Join 100 Nurses on FantaSea One Yacht for Global "Nurses Wall" Gifting and NightinGala Celebration
Pamela Jane Nye, Nurse, Founder/CEO/Operation Scrubs, Inc. nonprofit, Creator/CEO and THE NURSES WALL Mission Director
“THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 3,000+ who died choosing to work and care for their patients during the Battle of Covid-19.
Event celebrates local nurse's creation and global gifting of THE NURSES WALL - a perpetual 'thank you' tribute to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses.MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA INVITATION DETAILS:
* WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023
* WHERE: FantaSea One Yacht
4215 Admiralty Way,
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 827-2220
* TIME: 1100-1800 PST/USA
* DRESS: Casual
* RSVP For Ship's Occupancy Count
* CONTACT:
Chuck Foster
C: 702.449.8712
ACTIVITIES
1100- 11:15 Welcome attending nurses and invited guests
1115 - 1200 "Thank You for All You Do" presentation
1200-1230 Buffet Lunch: Salad Bar, Clam Chowder, Vegetable Soup, Dessert
1230-1330 American Nurses Perspectives
1300-1400 Advocacy for the Clinical Nurse Specialist
1400-1430 BREAK
1430-1530 Workshops
THE NURSE'S WALL GIFTING
1530-1600 Pamela Jane Nye
ENTERTAINMENT / BUFFET DINNER/HARBOR CRUISE
1600-1800 Harbor Dinner Cruise (Buffet/Open Bar)
DJ/Dancing entertainment, James Lee
"Laryngospasms" all nurse singing group (virtual)
Magician, Kelly Ross
Vocalist, Oscar Snow
1800 - Disembark
The back story begins with the World Health Organization commissioning 2020 to be a worldwide "Year of the Nurse" celebration. Covid-19 stole it. And Pamela Jane Nye is the motivated and determined nurse who created and leads the mission to take it back!
And while Covid -019, its variant restrictions, and a reneged-upon sponsorship delayed Nye's take-back mission plans, the planets seemingly aligned because May 12 is Nye's gifting date of THE NURSES WALL, hosting the NightinGala celebration recognizing nurse icon, Florence Nightingale's 203rd birthday celebration.
It's also the day nurse Nye and her Operation Scrubs nonprofit made good on all 2020 event-hosting agreements and promises.
To celebrate with Nye, she's invited 100 nurses, many of them, like Nye, are Clinical Nurse Specialists. Some invitees are working nurse scholarship recipients and UCLA School of Nursing graduate students.
Streaming live and recorded, this red-carpet event takes place aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck entertainment yacht located in Marina Del Rey, California. Late morning and early evening festivities include a welcoming reception, tuition-free accredited continuing nurse education, acclaimed national nurse leader speakers, buffet lunch, THE NURSES WALL gifting, gourmet dinner cruise and live entertainment.
Note from Nye: "I'd appreciate all news media staff posting a nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL. Then invite their listening, reading and viewing audience to join them. Besides, what's not to like about saying 'thank you' to the world's 20+ million nurses, and memorializing the 2,500+ nurse lives taken during the Battle of Covid-19?
P.S. Remember, this is National Nurses Month so why not have your own nurse-thanking team, e.g., mine is "Team Pam." If "yes," sent an email to chuckfoster@operationscrubs.org. In the subjects bar write "Team Request."
Chuck Foster
WCNi News Service
+1 424-781-9700
email us here