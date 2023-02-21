Submit Release
Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

David Zinsner, Intel CFO, will join events sponsored by Morgan Stanley and BofA.

Intel Corporation today announced that David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats to discuss Intel's business and financial strategy at the following investor events:

  • At 3:20 p.m. PST, Mar. 8: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.
  • At 7 p.m. PDT, Mar. 13: BofA 2023 Asia Pacific Telecom, Media and Technology Conference, where Zinsner will be joined by John Pitzer, corporate vice president, Corporate Planning and Investor Relations.

Live webcasts and replays can be accessed publicly on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com.

Intel's participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

About Intel

Intel INTC is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

