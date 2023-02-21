Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,022 in the last 365 days.

Craig Mountain WMA video series: Forest Health Part 1- Timber Harvest

Timber harvest conducted on Craig Mountain the summer of 2022 was in response to the 110,000 acre Snake River complex fire summer of 2021. Harvest operations were intended to mitigate for future fuels and open up the canopy to benefit wildlife species. 

Stay tuned for the next video in the series: Forest Health Part 2- Mastication! 

You just read:

Craig Mountain WMA video series: Forest Health Part 1- Timber Harvest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.