Craig Mountain WMA video series: Forest Health Part 1- Timber Harvest

Timber harvest conducted on Craig Mountain the summer of 2022 was in response to the 110,000 acre Snake River complex fire summer of 2021. Harvest operations were intended to mitigate for future fuels and open up the canopy to benefit wildlife species.
Stay tuned for the next video in the series: Forest Health Part 2- Mastication!
