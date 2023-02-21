CT-MARKETING Launches Global Campaign to Help Overseas Brands to Enter China's Lucrative Market

CT-MARKETING, a leading marketing company with a strong presence in China, has launched a new global campaign to help overseas brands enter the country’s lucrative market. The Chinese market, with its thriving economy and a population of over 1.4 billion, presents enormous potential for growth. However, entering this market can be daunting for overseas brands due to language barriers, cultural differences, and complex regulations.

To help overseas brands overcome these challenges, CT-MARKETING offers a comprehensive suite of marketing services designed specifically for the Chinese market. Our services include market research, branding and creative services, social marketing, and public relations.

With China bidding farewell to epidemic control and fully reopening in 2023, the consumer economy is expected to experience a significant revival. This creates a unique opportunity for overseas brands to capitalize on the surge in demand for various products and cultural services across the Chinese market.

In addition to working with well-known brands like LEGO, TOYOTA, BENQ, COCA COLA our diverse portfolio includes over 4,000 businesses that we have helped to achieve success in China. With over 8,000 completed projects, our services have ranged from developing creative brand strategies and digital marketing campaigns, to establishing strong public relations and conducting thorough market research. At CT-MARKETING, our goal is to provide comprehensive and tailored solutions to help our clients thrive in the complex and ever-changing Chinese market.

The launch of this new campaign is part of CT-MARKETING’s continued efforts to drive growth and innovation in the marketing industry. With its deep expertise and wide-ranging services, CT-MARKETING is poised to become a leading partner for overseas brands seeking to enter the Chinese market.

About CT-MARKETING

CT-MARKETING is a leading marketing company in China, specializing in helping overseas brands succeed in the ever-changing Chinese market. Our proven track record of success and tailored approach to services have earned us a reputation as one of the most reliable and effective companies in the industry. From market research to cutting-edge digital campaigns, our comprehensive suite of services is designed to ensure the success of our clients in China.

For more information about CT-MARKETING and its services, please visit http://www.ct-marketing.cn/

