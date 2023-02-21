Breathable Films Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 5.79 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.85%

Breathable films are cost-effective, polymer-based films that are manufactured using thermoplastic resins via extrusion technology.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Breathable Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on breathable films industry growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global breathable films market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.79 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% during 2023-2028.

Breathable films are manufactured using thermoplastic resins through extrusion technology. They are environment-friendly, waterproof, and absorbent to gases and water vapors, on account of the existence of open cells throughout their mass. Breathable films are considered a cost-effective solution for manufacturing various personal hygiene products, such as baby diapers, disposable sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence pads, owing to their moisture-locking properties. In addition, they are utilized in protective and isolated clothing, mattresses, disposable supplies, and surgical gowns that are used in the healthcare sector. Breathable films can also be laminated with non-woven fabric composites using a point-bonding calendar or an adhesive to produce soft textiles.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/breathable-films-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other important medical supplies, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, is among the primary factors driving the breathable films market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to improve the distribution of sanitary napkins is bolstering the need for feminine hygiene products, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of breathable films in biodegradable diapers, owing to the increasing awareness among parents toward the proper hygiene of babies and the inflating environmental concerns, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the raised incidences of adult incontinence, on account of the rising geriatric population with high obesity rates, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating product requirement in the construction industry, owing to the extensive investments in real estate projects by the leading players, is anticipated to propel the breathable films market over the forecasted period.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/breathable-films-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

American Polyfilm Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Berry Global Inc

Covestro AG

Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fatra as (Agrofert)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

RKW Group

Skymark Packaging International Inc.

Sunplac Corporation

Trioworld Industrier AB

Breathable Films Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, technology and end-use industry.

Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Breakup by End Use:

Hygiene and Personal Care

Medical

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Furfural Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report

Text Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report

Cumene Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report

Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Breathable Films Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 5.79 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.85%