Registration Opens for SmartMTX, Western Canada’s Newest Manufacturing Growth and Innovation Exposition
The exposition takes place at Westerner Park in Red Deer, AB from April 4-5, 2023.RED DEER, AB, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for SmartMTX, Western Canada’s premier Smart Manufacturing and digital solutions showcase. The exposition takes place at Westerner Park in Red Deer, AB from April 4-5, 2023. SmartMTX is a platform that supports the development and advancement of the manufacturing sector in Western Canada. The show aims to promote Smart Manufacturing technology adoption and bring the manufacturing ecosystem together to foster collaboration.
The SmartMTX expo is not a typical tradeshow with a focus on sales, instead a special section of the exhibition floor has been set aside for industry associations, post-secondary and research institutes, and government programs to provide an opportunity for interested manufacturers to connect with and get informed on available resources and supports in one convenient location at SmartMTX.
SmartMTX attendees will hear expert panels on how Smart Manufacturing solutions are creating advantages for businesses, connect with technology and service providers to identify business solutions, and connect with agencies invested in the growth and advancement of Smart Manufacturing in Western Canada. Attending SmartMTX is free, but pre-registration is required. Attendees can also register for sub-conferences at an additional cost including an Additive Manufacturing sub-conference, and a LEAN manufacturing best practices sub-conference, focusing on digital transformation and Industry 4.0.
"A recent labour crunch, desire to attract a new generation of workers, and government programs focused on digital technology adoption and manufacturing innovation is driving demand for Smart Manufacturing solutions,” says Peter Krzesinski, Executive Director, Manufacturing & Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster.
Research from MEE Cluster shows that more than half of small-to-medium sized manufacturing businesses are aware of the benefits of IIoT and Industry 4.0 technologies, including robotics, automation, smart sensors, and advanced manufacturing software. Despite this, just over half of respondents were also unclear on how Smart Manufacturing tech fits within their operations and lacked information on the solutions. The SmartMTX expo is the place for manufacturers to find these answers and get started.
Limited space is also still available for solution providers on the tradeshow floor. Showcasing your solution at the SmartMTX is an opportunity to fill the knowledge gap in Western Canada and conveniently connect with countless manufacturers primed for technology adoption. SmartMTX is an ideal opportunity for organizations to connect with the manufacturing industry and other like-minded organizations, showcase their organization's supports and services, and contribute to the discussion regarding advancing manufacturing in Western Canada.
About SmartMTX
SmartMTX will serve as an opportunity for manufacturers to identify local resources to support their business's growth and learn about smart manufacturing technologies. SmartMTX attendees can expect to:
- Attend Tech Talks and listen in on expert discussion panels to learn how Smart Manufacturing solutions are changing manufacturing and how adopting these solutions will create advantages for their business.
- Connect with Smart Manufacturing technology, software, and service providers to identify the right solution for their business to increase productivity, reduce costs, enhance quality, and better serve their customers.
- Connect with government agencies, research institutes, and industry associations vested in the growth and advancement of manufacturing in Western Canada to identify supports and services to help their business innovate and grow.
SmartMTX is free to attend, but registration in advance is required and can be completed at www.smartmtx.ca/attend. Exhibition space is still available and those interested in presenting, speaking, or purchasing a booth can learn more and register today at www.smartmtx.ca/exhibit.
