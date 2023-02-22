FEG Investment Advisors Announces President & CEO Becky Wood to Retire at Year-End
Alan Lenahan to be CEO & Bill Goslee to be President Starting in 2024; Nolan Bean Elevated to Co-CIO; Kathryn Mawer & Jeff Weisker Promoted to Managing Director
We are confident that through Alan and Bill's focus on investment performance and client engagement, FEG will deliver an exceptional investment experience to our deserving clients.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEG Investment Advisors (“FEG” or the “Firm”), an independent, employee-owned, investment advisory firm, announced today that President and CEO Rebecca “Becky” Wood will retire at year-end after more than three decades at FEG. The Firm also announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has unanimously approved Alan Lenahan as CEO and William “Bill” Goslee as President, effective on January 1, 2024. Ms. Wood will work closely with Mr. Lenahan and Mr. Goslee throughout 2023 to provide continuity to clients. FEG’s long-term succession planning and ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) structure allow for a seamless and orderly leadership transition.
— Becky Wood, FEG President & CEO
Mr. Lenahan and Mr. Goslee are both long-standing members of the FEG Leadership Team and have been with the Firm since 2002 and 2008, respectively. Mr. Lenahan has served as Co-CIO for the last seven years, leading the Firm’s investment efforts. Mr. Goslee has served as Head of Institutional Services for the last four years, overseeing the Firm’s client advisors and service teams.
As part of the transition, Mr. Lenahan and Mr. Goslee will join the Board effective immediately. Ms. Wood will also continue to serve as a member of the Board and will assume the role of Board Chair, upon her retirement.
“Alan and Bill have been instrumental in the development and execution of FEG’s investment and business strategy for more than a decade. We are confident that through their focus on investment performance and client engagement, FEG will deliver an exceptional investment experience to our deserving clients. As tenured members of the FEG Leadership Team, Alan and Bill have highly complementary skill sets and a long history of close collaboration. They also have a deep understanding of the distinct needs of our institutional clients, their long-term investment objectives and unique missions,” said Ms. Wood. “I look forward to working closely with Alan, Bill and our entire Leadership Team throughout this transition, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue to uphold FEG’s mission, vision and values as a member of the Board moving forward.”
FEG also announced that Nolan Bean, Head of Portfolio Management, has been named Co-CIO, alongside Greg Dowling. Mr. Bean joined FEG in 2004 and previously led the Firm’s higher education and healthcare practice. Throughout his career, he has also worked with many of the Firm’s largest clients. As Co-CIOs, Mr. Bean will lead the portfolio management team and Mr. Dowling will continue to oversee the research team.
In conjunction with the leadership transition, FEG also announced the recent promotions of Kathryn Mawer and Jeff Weisker, each to Managing Director within the Institutional Services team. Ms. Mawer has been at FEG for 17 years and is leading the growth and expansion of FEG’s OCIO services. Mr. Weisker has been at FEG for 23 years and was promoted to lead a team of advisors that serve community foundation, healthcare and retirement plan clients.
“As FEG celebrates its 35th year, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in our next chapter. Bill and I look forward to continuing to build upon FEG’s history of close collaboration and innovation as a trusted partner to our institutional clients as we pursue investment excellence in support of their remarkable missions,” said Mr. Lenahan.
“We are incredibly grateful to Becky for her lasting contributions to both the Firm and our clients. Over the years, Becky has played a crucial role in expanding FEG’s extensive network of client relationships and position in the industry, while also fostering a vibrant culture and ownership mindset among employees,” added Mr. Goslee.
About FEG Investment Advisors
FEG Investment Advisors (FEG) provides investment consulting, portfolio management, and research services to clients nationwide. Established in 1988, the independently owned firm has approximately $70 billion in total client assets under advisement, as of September 30, 2022. FEG services include FEG Consulting, which provides traditional, nondiscretionary investment consulting services to institutions; FEG OCIO, which provides outsourced CIO and discretionary portfolio management services for institutions and financial intermediaries; and FEG Research Services, which provides traditional and alternative strategies’ investment manager research, due diligence and monitoring. For more information, visit www.feg.com.
