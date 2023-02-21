Focus on Indie Films: Golden State Film Festival 2023

Golden State Film Festival

Golden State Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience independent films from around the world, Hollywood style, at the sixth annual Golden State Film Festival. An exciting week-long event that focuses on independent films, with screenings beginning on Friday, February 24th and continuing through Thursday, March 2nd. This year’s event will be at the world-renowned TCL Chinese 6 Theatres at The Hollywood & Highland Center. Golden State Film Festival is currently accepting submissions on FilmFreeway https://filmfreeway.com/GoldenStateFilmFestival.

Filmmakers and film aficionados are encouraged to attend this year’s festival in Hollywood. “We are committed to providing a high quality festival for filmmakers, attendees and industry members”, said Festival Director, Jon Gursha. “It’s good that the general public comes to see what filmmakers are creating”, added Jon Gursha. Tickets to the festival will be available through the official festival website, goldenstatefilmfestival.com/tickets.

The Golden State Film Festival brings together independent filmmakers from around the world and showcases films at the world famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The festival prides itself on being independent filmmaker friendly and will be showing features and short films in DCP format. “We like to bring together the filmmaking community to this iconic venue in Hollywood to experience great networking and screening opportunities to the industry and general public”, said Festival Program Director, Peter Greene.

For All Tickets https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/tickets

Film Festival Program https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/programs

Film Festival Schedule https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/2023-schedule

For more information about the 2023 Golden State Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit - https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com. The Golden State Film Festival is also available across several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Golden State Film Festival was created by Jon Gursa and Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world in Hollywood. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information please visit GoldenStateFilmFestival.com

