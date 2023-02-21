Vimeo January 2023 Monthly Metrics Available on Company's IR Site

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted monthly metrics for January 2023 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .



About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

Contacts: Vimeo Communications pr@vimeo.com Vimeo IR ir@vimeo.com