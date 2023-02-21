Submit Release
Division of Marine Fisheries conducting for-hire survey

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is conducting a survey of for-hire operators that work in coastal waters of the state. Charter boat, head boat, and guide service operators should expect to receive the survey soon.

The survey will ask questions about fishing habits, perceptions, income, and expenditures. The information gathered in the survey will help inform fishery management plans as well as help develop economic impact models to assist fisheries managers in making informed decisions on various fisheries topics.

For-hire license holders will be asked questions such as what species they commonly target, their business structure, average trip and annual fishing expenses, and opinions on fisheries regulation.   

For the survey results to be truly representative of the for-hire industry in North Carolina, it is very important that for-hire operators participate in the survey and answer as many questions as possible.

Identifying information as defined in GS 143B-289.52(h) will be kept confidential; however, aggregate results from participants will be included in a written report that will be made available to the public.

The survey is funded by the Atlantic Coastal Fisheries Cooperative Management Act, which focuses on ensuring long-term viability of fisheries.

For more information, contact Jason Walsh, division economics program manager, at 252-269-9299 or Jason.Walsh@ncdenr.gov.

