Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022:

  • Worldwide net sales were $274.5 million, an increase of 9.8%, or 11.7% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $50.1 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.49 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $90.2 million, or 32.8% of net sales

Full Year 2022:

  • Worldwide net sales were $1,022.8 million, an increase of 6.8%, or 8.2% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income for the year was $190.2 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $1.85 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.06
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $339.2 million, or 33.2% of net sales

“Globus Medical was founded twenty years ago with a small group of talented engineers who had a vision of improving care for patients with musculoskeletal disease,” said Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “I’m proud to announce that in 2022, Globus Medical exceeded $1 billion in net sales. The journey from startup to $1 billion in sales is certainly worthy of note and particularly so at this milestone anniversary of the company’s founding. The fourth quarter of 2022 was a record-setting quarter, with record-breaking total sales, U.S. Spine sales, and Enabling Technologies sales. Our future continues to look bright as we improve the lives of patients, surgeons, employees and shareholders by working to further achieve our vision. We plan to build on our legacy of product innovation, superior customer services, and operational execution this year and in the future as we continue to help patients with musculoskeletal disease.”

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter were $274.5 million, an as-reported increase of 9.8% over the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of 11.7% on a constant currency basis.  U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 9.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. International net sales increased by 11.4% over the fourth quarter of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 24.2% on a constant currency basis.

Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2022 were $1,022.8 million, an increase of 6.8% as compared to the full year of 2021, and an increase of 8.2% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2022 increased by 6.4% compared to the full year of 2021. International net sales increased by 8.9% over the full year of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 19.1% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $50.1 million, an increase of 231.4% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales and the acquisition of in-process research and development during the fourth quarter in 2021. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.49, compared to $0.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.59, compared to $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 20.0% driven primarily by higher net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $178.5 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $104.4 million for the full year of 2022. The Company remains debt free.

2023 Annual Guidance

The Company today announced full year stand-alone 2023 guidance with expected net sales of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.30.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022   2021   2020   2022   2021   2020
Net sales $ 274,498   $ 250,021     $ 233,445     $ 1,022,843     $ 958,102     $ 789,042  
Cost of goods sold   70,591     61,796       60,859       263,725       239,223       217,463  
Gross profit   203,907     188,225       172,586       759,118       718,879       571,579  
                                   
Operating expenses:                                  
Research and development   19,507     51,022       15,241       73,015       97,346       84,519  
Selling, general and administrative   118,075     106,560       92,047       432,117       408,149       354,757  
Provision for litigation       5,410       (188 )     2,341       5,921       9  
Amortization of intangibles   4,506     4,556       4,788       17,735       18,526       16,831  
Acquisition related costs   7,791     2,477       2,163       5,959       16,984       4,030  
Total operating expenses   149,879     170,025       114,051       531,167       546,926       460,146  
                                   
Operating income/(loss)   54,028     18,200       58,535       227,951       171,953       111,433  
                                   
Other income/(expense), net                                  
Interest income/(expense), net   5,315     1,939       2,953       14,233       9,297       13,952  
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)   2,688     (454 )     527       (1,020 )     (1,423 )     (279 )
Other income/(expense)   85     143       198       1,855       580       793  
Total other income/(expense), net   8,088     1,628       3,678       15,068       8,454       14,466  
                                   
Income/(loss) before income taxes   62,116     19,828       62,213       243,019       180,407       125,899  
Income tax provision   12,051     4,722       9,256       52,850       31,216       23,614  
                                   
Net income/(loss) $ 50,065   $ 15,106     $ 52,957     $ 190,169     $ 149,191     $ 102,285  
                                   
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:                                  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities   4,199     (2,623 )     (833 )     (14,040 )     (6,054 )     1,402  
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)   3,397     (1,095 )     2,631       (3,818 )     (4,673 )     5,451  
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax   7,596     (3,718 )     1,748       (17,858 )     (10,727 )     6,853  
Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 57,661   $ 11,388     $ 54,705     $ 172,311     $ 138,464     $ 109,138  
                                   
Earnings per share:                                  
Basic $ 0.50   $ 0.15     $ 0.54     $ 1.89     $ 1.48     $ 1.04  
Diluted $ 0.49   $ 0.14     $ 0.52     $ 1.85     $ 1.44     $ 1.01  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                  
Basic   99,967     101,495       98,958       100,469       100,734       98,580  
Diluted   102,209     104,192       101,414       102,643       103,623       100,971  
                                             

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

    December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share values)   2022   2021
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 150,466     $ 193,069  
Short-term marketable securities     295,592       250,378  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,724 and $4,962, respectively     213,247       164,436  
Inventories     298,981       237,001  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     20,997       18,417  
Income taxes receivable     4,061       1,215  
Total current assets     983,344       864,516  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $343,036 and $305,575, respectively     243,729       221,076  
Long-term marketable securities     495,852       562,475  
Intangible assets, net     63,574       68,660  
Goodwill     197,471       179,708  
Other assets     43,311       36,334  
Deferred income taxes     48,845       24,494  
Total assets   $ 2,076,126     $ 1,957,263  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 36,101     $ 21,955  
Accrued expenses     94,705       91,168  
Income taxes payable     990       1,046  
Business acquisition liabilities     13,308       11,770  
Deferred revenue     14,100       12,025  
Payable to broker           2,200  
Total current liabilities     159,204       140,164  
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion     54,950       58,755  
Deferred income taxes     1,779       4,314  
Other liabilities     13,820       12,642  
Total liabilities     229,753       215,875  
             
Equity:            
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,762,282 and 79,113,916 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     78       79  
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     22       22  
Additional paid-in capital     630,952       553,787  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)     (24,630 )     (6,772 )
Retained earnings     1,239,951       1,194,272  
Total equity     1,846,373       1,741,388  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,076,126     $ 1,957,263  
                 

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

    Year Ended
    December 31,
(In thousands)   2022   2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income   $ 190,169     $ 149,191     $ 102,285  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Acquired in-process research and development     150       34,312       24,418  
Depreciation and amortization     68,252       69,867       62,874  
Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities     5,389       2,781       587  
Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net     6,400       6,143       17,741  
Stock-based compensation expense     32,810       30,586       27,073  
Allowance for doubtful accounts     (1 )     1,200       2,960  
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities     5,132       16,807       2,674  
Change in deferred income taxes     (22,223 )     (17,615 )     (4,338 )
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net     299       464       809  
Payment of business acquisition related liabilities     (2,647 )     (210 )     (700 )
(Increase)/decrease in:                  
Accounts receivable     (50,843 )     (25,895 )     10,696  
Inventories     (61,745 )     (11,971 )     (50,111 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (10,292 )     (6,178 )     (11,088 )
Increase/(decrease) in:                  
Accounts payable     14,418       3,684       (6,352 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     6,087       17,896       17,608  
Income taxes payable/receivable     (2,887 )     5,212       1,657  
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities     178,468       276,274       198,793  
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
Purchases of marketable securities     (419,534 )     (622,359 )     (223,540 )
Maturities of marketable securities     312,221       227,908       134,462  
Sales of marketable securities     102,433       109,898       68,897  
Purchases of property and equipment     (74,047 )     (56,898 )     (63,658 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets     (31,435 )     (34,488 )     (33,483 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities     (110,362 )     (375,939 )     (117,322 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
Payment of business acquisition liabilities     (7,185 )     (9,349 )     (6,316 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     41,716       63,496       72,322  
Repurchase of common stock     (144,493 )           (104,669 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities     (109,962 )     54,147       (38,663 )
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash     (747 )     (810 )     865  
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (42,603 )     (46,328 )     43,673  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     193,069       239,397       195,724  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 150,466     $ 193,069     $ 239,397  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                  
Income taxes paid   $ 77,823     $ 45,027     $ 25,437  
                         
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 7,423     $ 4,551     $ 4,210  
                         

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021   2020   2022   2021   2020
Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 244,999     $ 224,624     $ 215,361     $ 926,703     $ 876,780     $ 748,446  
Enabling Technologies   29,499       25,397       18,084       96,140       81,322       40,596  
Total net sales $ 274,498     $ 250,021     $ 233,445     $ 1,022,843     $ 958,102     $ 789,042  
                                               

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021
Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,466     $ 193,069  
Short-term marketable securities   295,592       250,378  
Long-term marketable securities   495,852       562,475  
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 941,910     $ 1,005,922  
               

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages) 2022   2021   2020   2022   2021   2020
Net income/(loss) $ 50,065     $ 15,106     $ 52,957     $ 190,169     $ 149,191     $ 102,285  
Interest (income)/expense, net   (5,315 )     (1,939 )     (2,953 )     (14,233 )     (9,297 )     (13,952 )
Provision for income taxes   12,051       4,722       9,256       52,850       31,216       23,614  
Depreciation and amortization   16,911       16,829       16,904       68,252       69,867       62,874  
EBITDA   73,712       34,718       76,164       297,038       240,977       174,821  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,507       7,805       5,935       32,810       30,586       27,073  
Provision for litigation         5,410       (188 )     2,341       5,921       9  
Acquisition related costs/licensing   7,791       2,934       2,698       6,854       19,622       5,877  
Acquisition of in-process research and development   150       34,312             150       34,312       24,418  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,160     $ 85,179     $ 84,609     $ 339,193     $ 331,418     $ 232,198  
                                   
Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales   18.2 %     6.0 %     22.7 %     18.6 %     15.6 %     13.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales   32.8 %     34.1 %     36.2 %     33.2 %     34.6 %     29.4 %
                                               

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021   2020   2022   2021   2020
Net income/(loss) $ 50,065     $ 15,106     $ 52,957     $ 190,169     $ 149,191     $ 102,285  
Provision for litigation         5,410       (188 )     2,341       5,921       9  
Amortization of intangibles   4,506       4,556       4,788       17,735       18,526       16,831  
Acquisition related costs/licensing   7,791       2,934       2,698       6,854       19,622       5,877  
Acquisition of in-process research and development   150       34,312             150       34,312       24,418  
Tax effect of adjusting items   (2,415 )     (11,245 )     (1,086 )     (5,695 )     (16,151 )     (4,504 )
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 60,097     $ 51,073     $ 59,169     $ 211,554     $ 211,421     $ 144,916  
                                               

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021   2020   2022   2021   2020
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.49     $ 0.14     $ 0.52     $ 1.85     $ 1.44     $ 1.01  
Provision for litigation         0.06             0.02       0.06        
Amortization of intangibles   0.04       0.04       0.05       0.17       0.18       0.17  
Acquisition related costs/licensing   0.08       0.03       0.03       0.07       0.19       0.06  
Acquisition of in-process research and development   0.00       0.33             0.00       0.33       0.24  
Tax effect of adjusting items   (0.02 )     (0.11 )     (0.01 )     (0.06 )     (0.16 )     (0.04 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.59     $ 0.49     $ 0.58     $ 2.06     $ 2.04     $ 1.44  
                                               

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021   2020   2022   2021   2020
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,975     $ 76,253     $ 80,184     $ 178,468     $ 276,274     $ 198,793  
Purchases of property and equipment   (18,340 )     (17,045 )     (14,063 )     (74,047 )     (56,898 )     (63,658 )
Free cash flow $ 45,635     $ 59,208     $ 66,121     $ 104,421     $ 219,376     $ 135,135  
                                   

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Reported
Net Sales		   Currency
Impact on Current Period		   Constant
Currency
Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2022   2021   Growth    Net Sales     Growth
United States $ 233,232     $ 212,963     9.5 %   $     9.5 %
International   41,266       37,058     11.4 %     (4,765 )   24.2 %
Total net sales $ 274,498     $ 250,021     9.8 %   $ (4,765 )   11.7 %
                                   


  Year Ended
December 31,		   Reported
Net Sales		   Currency
Impact on Current Period		   Constant
Currency
Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2022   2021   Growth   Net Sales     Growth
United States $ 871,939     $ 819,571     6.4 %   $     6.4 %
International   150,904       138,531     8.9 %     (14,048 )   19.1 %
Total net sales $ 1,022,843     $ 958,102     6.8 %   $ (14,048 )   8.2 %
                                   

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com


Primary Logo

