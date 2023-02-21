FEBRUARY 21, 2023 - Scott Kipper named Nevada Insurance Commissioner

Contact: Teri Williams, Public Information Officer

Scott Kipper named Nevada Insurance Commissioner

Carson City, NV- Department of Business and Industry Director Terry J. Reynolds today announced the appointment of Scott Kipper as Insurance Commissioner at the Nevada Division of Insurance (DOI) effective February 27. The appointment was made following the resignation of Barbara Richardson, who served in the role since March 2016.

Nick Stosic, DOI Deputy Commissioner, served as the Interim Commissioner upon Richardson’s resignation. Stosic will continue his state service doing legislative work for the Department of Business and Industry. “We are grateful to Nick for his willingness to take on this temporary assignment to ensure uninterrupted operations during the transition,” said Director Reynolds.

Kipper has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, including prior stints as Nevada Insurance Commissioner from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2011 to 2015. He most recently served as the Deputy Director of Operations for the State of Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Prior to that he founded a private consulting firm providing technical expertise on insurance issues, serving clients across the country.

He has also served as the Insurance Administrator of the Oregon Insurance Division, Deputy Commissioner at the Office of Health Insurance for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and Senior Regional Director for State Affairs at America’s Health Insurance Plans. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Kipper earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

As Commissioner, Kipper is charged with protecting the rights of consumers and the public’s interest in dealings with the insurance industry. The division regulates and licenses insurance producers, brokers, and other professionals; sets ethical and financial standards for insurance companies; and reviews rates. The division also reviews programs operated by self-insured employers for workers’ compensation and investigates claims of insurance fraud.

“With Scott’s extensive experience in insurance regulation, legislative expertise, and management; along with familiarity of the insurance landscape in Nevada, he will hit the ground running,” said Director Reynolds. “We welcome him back to the division to continue the important work of protecting consumers and ensuring the health of the insurance industry in Nevada.”

