Forbes Global Properties Welcomes Miami's Legacy Development Sales & Marketing to its Luxury Property Network
AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace of luxury residences and an invitation-only membership network of top real estate firms, recently selected Legacy Development Sales & Marketing to its prestigious ranks. Led by industry veterans Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, the newly launched firm will serve as the exclusive representative of the Forbes Global Properties brand throughout Florida’s prestigious Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
An exciting evolution of the highly regarded Miami-based firm Pordes Residential, Legacy draws from the team’s deep market expertise and over US $3 billion of successfully sold luxury condominiums, commercial real estate, and new development properties. Legacy is uniquely positioned to offer individual owners, as well as developers and lenders a hands-on and result-driven partner solely focused on meeting their luxury sales and marketing, equity capital, and financing needs.
“Miami is a white-hot luxury market and playground for the world’s elite,” said Adam Kaufman. “Through Pordes Residential, and now Legacy Development Sales & Marketing, we represent the finest listings throughout south Florida. Our membership with Forbes Global Properties will increase our reach exponentially for the benefit of our valued clients and developers,” Mark Pordes said.
Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes and provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier property firms. Legacy Development Sales & Marketing joins this growing network that is now represented by more than 12,800 best-in-class agents across 20 countries in approximately 400 locations.
Legacy will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 140 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale. Luxury properties and new development projects represented by Legacy will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels with expert commentary, timely market data, and top-tier editorial. These luxury listings will also be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of high-value homes for sale worldwide.
Legacy Development Sales & Marketing is led by CEO and Founder Mark Pordes and President and President and Co-Founder Adam Kaufman. Entrepreneurial real estate professionals with track records spanning more than three decades, Mark and Adam excel in luxury waterfront condominium developments, branded condo-hotel projects, and in mixed-use and resort locations, lending their fine-tuned expertise and insights to all project phases, from inception and pre-construction planning through the completed sell-out.
Demonstrating an unrivaled ability to analyze an asset, establish the proper infrastructure, and develop engaging and actionable sales and marketing programs, the pair can count numerous high-profile projects, accolades, and records among their many credits. A sampling of projects include Peninsula on the Intercoastal and Marina Grande in Palm Beach county, Bjiou, Palm Villas, Kai and Bay Harbor 101 located in Bay Harbor Islands Miami, Ritz One Bal Harbor, Fountainbleu Sorrento tower, Canyon Ranch Miami Beach, Marina Grande Daytona Beach, Veer towers at City Center Las Vegas, The Residences at Atlantis Nassau Bahamas and Schooner Bay Abaco Bahamas, and most recently the remaining developer residences at the ultra-luxurious Regalia In Sunny Isles Beach Miami. In addition to being known as luxury condo bulk sale investors and specialists, the team is also frequently called upon to partner and/or consult with family offices and institutional hedge funds to create a JV structure to capitalize on opportunities to acquire, re-brand, market, and sell trophy condo properties with high-yield returns.
