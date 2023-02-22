San Antonio Real Estate Agent Drastically Increases Interest In Homes
Local real estate agent uses an innovative marketing approach to attract over 50 buyers to a home within just 48 hours! Technique is creating massive interest.SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so many homeowners needing to get absolute top dollar from their home sale, choosing the right person to promote their property is more important than ever. Local agent, Bert Taddei, has pioneered an amazing marketing plan for San Antonio entitled the Best Bidder Home Sale which gets 50 to 100 buyers into a property within only one weekend.
With his proprietary mass marketing, Bert Taddei creates a tremendous buzz in town concerning the property he is planning to sell that weekend. Everything from signs to ads to people at each intersection known as “Sign Spinners,” he is able to attract 50 to 100 home buyers into a property within a 2-day open house.
This approach gets a minimum of 5 bidders on each home and creates a “feeding frenzy” where the buyers are competing against each other to purchase the hottest property on the market. When buyers are competing to purchase a home, it drastically increases the final sales price.
While Taddei won’t reveal everything regarding his secret marketing technique, we’ve seen that he starts the bidding process extremely low, creating massive interest from the buying community. As with all home sales, the seller can ultimately accept an offer or reject all offers so, as the buyers interest level increases, so do the offer values.
It’s not uncommon for this approach to sell homes for MORE than the seller originally wanted for their property. This creates a win/win for everyone involved. The Best Bidder Home Sale is only offered by 100 certified agents in the United States and it has been featured on NBC, FOX, CBS and CNN. Fortunately, San Antonio, TX has one of those agents in Bert Taddei with Santino Properties Group. Taking the industry by storm, this exclusive marketing approach has created fast home sales and extremely excited home sellers.
The results locally have been outstanding. “We’ve been successful in selling nearly all of the homes that we’ve marketed with this exciting approach. It gets the home sold fast and for top dollar and that is exactly what the home sellers are looking for, especially in today’s real estate marketplace where we’re now seeing elevated days on market,” said Bert Taddei of Santino Properties. “Unfortunately, we only have 4 weekends per month to utilize this approach and our schedule fills up quickly." To speak directly with Bert Taddei’s office concerning your home, you can call (210)-376-8255.
About Bert Taddei at Santino Properties Group: Licensed for over 8 years, Bert Taddei is considered a marketing specialist, more so than just a typical real estate agent. As one of only 100 agents in the country certified as a Best Bidder Home Sale Specialist, he takes great pride in being able to sell properties fast and for top dollar. While he’s very selective on the projects that he will accept, he always offers a free phone consultation to anyone thinking of selling their home in the near future. (210) 376-TALK (-8255).
