Black Bexar Coffee, Veteran-Owned Business, Launches New Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic Roast Specialty Boutique Coffee
"I'm very excited to have launched this new coffee Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic Roast in my home state of Texas!" said owner David Cantu.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin and San Antonio, TX-based Black Bexar Coffee (www.blackbexarcoffee.com) said Tuesday that it had debuted a new Coffee Roast “Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic Roast” for its online specialty coffee service site in addition to advertising in the USA Today for the Daytona 500 program brochures for all Nine races of the race series. Austin and San Antonio, TX-based Black Bexar Coffee said it had launched its new Coffee Roast Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic Roast Coffee with its existing Texas Honey Roast, which will now be called Texas Honey Roast Original roasted in the South Texas Hill Country between San Antonio and Austin. The company also imports other coffee from around the world to coffee-loving buyers, focusing on its specialty coffee and its proprietary Texas Honey Roast Coffees, which includes a gift and a straw of honey inside every coffee bag with the purchase of the Texas Honey Roast and Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic Roasts specifically. This approach makes Black Bexar Coffee the first-of-its-kind coffee company in the U.S. and Europe.
"I'm very excited to have launched this new coffee Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic Roast in my home state of Texas!" said owner David Cantu.
The Texas Honey Plum Anaerobic process, named after the native Texas Chickasaw Plum tree, starts with selecting handpicked mature coffee cherries with a Brix degree (a measurement of sugar content) near 26. Selecting the cherries when they are at their ripest ensures a high sugar content, which helps feed the anaerobic process.
The coffee is de-pulped and put in air-tight, stainless steel tanks with the mucilage left on. The absence of oxygen stimulates an anaerobic fermentation process. The process develops in a unique series of acids, such as lactic and malic, which results in a very complex flavor.
What is Honey Roast Coffee Beans? It is a process known for its use of the processing style. After the coffee bean cherry is de-pulped – after the fruit has been stripped off of the beans – the sticky "mucilage" the covering of the bean is left intact, instead of being immediately washed away as it is with a standard “washed coffee,” leaving the Honey of the bean!
Leaving that coat on the bean gives the coffee a sweeter taste or honey-like taste. Honey processing has its roots in Costa Rica but spread to other countries in Central America and other countries and places. In addition to its distinctive taste, it has the environmental benefit of using less water during processing, thus adding conservation of our environment. This Texas Honey Plum, along with the Anaerobic process combined with our eco-friendly, gas and oil-free roasters, complement our "Texas Honey Roast Coffee."
The site is an offshoot of iCantu Technologies, a local consulting IT, music, audio, and services firm. The blackbexarcoffee.com site went live online in October 2022. The CEO and founder, David Cantu, has over 20 years of experience as a veteran of the Internet Technology industry out of Seattle, WA. However, he is a born and raised Texan now living and focusing on his home state of Texas. For PR information, contact david@blackbexarcoffee.com.
Black Bexar Coffee's specialty roasted beans are roasted right in the South Texas Hill Country. Included in every bag is a gift of a fortune cookie with a fortune and a straw of honey.
