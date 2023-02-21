UNice Hair Launches Tax Refund Sale 2023: Up To $100 Off

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, UNice Hair, a leading wig brand, launched UNice 2023 tax refund season promotion to help customers fully take advantage of their tax refund and purchase their favorite wigs at a better price.

"The Internal Revenue Service has announced that the 2023 tax filing season will begin on January 23, 2023. So far, many people should have received their refunds. For many customers, tax refund season is the best time to purchase wigs as most wig suppliers provide a variety of amazing discounts. UNice Hair is certainly no exception. To thank our customers for their continued support and love, UNice Hair has decided to give customers even better deals than ever before so that they can buy their favorite wigs at a better price, create beautiful appearances, and be more glamorous and confident," The CEO of UNice said.

In order to thank the support and favor of customers, UNice Hair decides to supply a large number of premium free fast shipping wigs and hair weaves for consumers with a bigger discount compared to the same period in the previous year.

UNice Hair 2023 Tax Season Sale

Time: 2.20- 2.28

$100 Off Over $499

$50 Off Over $329

$30 Off Over $259

$10 Off Over $119

Code: tax

Customers can take advantage of unice coupons, discounts, and more to purchase popular human hair wigs and extensions, including glueless HD lace wigs, lace frontal wigs, v part wigs, UNice air wigs, reddish brown wigs, and so on.

More importantly, for customers to receive their wigs promptly, UNice Hair has been improving shipping methods, such as free shipping and overnight delivery, so that customers can receive their items quickly. Also, consumers can check the status of their packages anytime, anywhere by clicking Order Tracking on the UNice Hair website.

In addition, UNice Hair also offers "buy now, pay later" services such as Paypal, ZIP, Quadpay, Sezzle, Afterpay, and Klarna, allowing customers to purchase their favorite wigs when they are on a budget. Customers simply need to split the cost of their purchase into 4 or 3 interest-free payments and pay them every 2 weeks.

About UNice

UNice Hair, as a well-known wig brand, always strives to provide customers with quality products that allow them to show their true beauty from the inside out, and already has 4 warehouses in 4 countries, including the USA, China, Nigeria, and France. In the future, UNice Hair will continue to engage in rigorous product development to constantly meet customer needs, set the latest trends as well as commit to offering the most efficient and localized services to customers worldwide.

