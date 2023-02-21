The Human Capital Institute (HCI) announces new virtual conferences, workshops, and premium membership expansion for 2023

The Human Capital Institute (HCI), the first-choice learning partner for human resources (HR) professionals, announces the release of several new offerings designed to help high-performing HR professionals and teams accelerate business results through strategic human capital practices. This includes 10 new virtual conferences, 5 new virtual workshops, and a newly expanded premium membership for 2023.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (PRWEB) February 21, 2023

HCI virtual conferences give HR professionals the chance to learn from expert thought leaders and fellow practitioners, earn recertification credits, and network with colleagues. Each virtual conference takes place between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET and features keynotes and sessions led by subject matter experts on trending topics within the human capital space, like workforce planning, recruitment marketing, data and analytics, workplace well-being, culture, and many others. These virtual conferences are also available on demand for those who cannot attend the live sessions.

To create 5 new virtual workshops for 2023, HCI examined the most in-demand competencies and built targeted learning opportunities to optimize the time spent on best practices and feedback from HCI's experts, the sharing of experiences and insights with colleagues, and real work applications. These highly interactive sessions are 4 hours long, are offered on a quarterly basis, and cover everything HR professionals need to immediately apply new skills to their job. Subjects covered include employee engagement, business strategy, design thinking, coaching, and remote onboarding.

Both new virtual event offerings are included as part of HCI's expansion to its premium membership. The membership was created on a rolling calendar to give HR professionals access to an entire year of learning opportunities and the best value in return for their investment. Membership also includes access to toolkits, an HR advisor, and discounts on industry-recognized certification programs.

"Innovating and introducing new programs and topical content is how HCI is able to support the critical work and ongoing professional development of human resource professionals," says Brandon Bernzott, HCI senior vice president of global sales and distribution. "All of this makes HCI's 2023 offerings the smart choice for HR practitioners, leaders and teams who want to have the most significant impact in their organizations and stay relevant in today's rapidly changing world."

Or, contact a Customer Service representative at 1-866-538-1909 or sales@hci.org.

About HCI

Human Capital Institute (HCI), a BLR® brand, believes that strategic, high-performing HR professionals and teams drive better human capital and business outcomes by aligning their organizations' human capital strategy with their business strategy. Since 2004, HCI has provided relevant, research-based learning resources to support the professional development of the global HR community and to enable HR professionals and teams to solve their toughest challenges. Today, HCI's industry-recognized certifications, conferences, and on-demand content help 200,000+ members worldwide to advance their HR careers and accelerate their organizations' business results. Visit https://www.hci.org/.

About BLR

Business and Learning Resources (BLR), a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; learning and development; and legal markets. With over 43 years of experience, BLR provides publications, workflow platforms, and tools; over 600 eLearning courses; instructor-led training; and additional solutions to achieve compliance and maximize efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. That's why the nation's top companies and over 30,000 businesses rely on BLR for the most comprehensive and reliable state-specific and federal legal guidance and education and learning opportunities to respond quickly in today's continuously evolving business environment. Visit https://www.blr.com/.

