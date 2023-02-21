Thousands of Christian Educators Around the Globe Unite for ACSI Annual Day of Prayer

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Thousands of Christian educators and schools around the world will unite for the ACSI Global Day of Prayer Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

The ACSI Day of Prayer is one of the Association's most popular events, focusing on advancing Christ-centered education through prayer. ACSI President & CEO Dr. Larry Taylor believes that this year's theme, "Shine Bright," is extremely relevant and looks forward to the unification of schools internationally through prayer.

"My recent travels overseas have encouraged me… I've seen that God's Word is alive and on the move. Christ-centered education on the global scale is thriving," he shared. "There's no doubt that the past few years have been unique and challenging, but God desires for His people to shine His light in the midst of dark surroundings."

The theme for this year's event reiterates that Christ's light naturally radiates through those who believe in Him. According to the website, this monumental day is inspired by Matthew 5:14-16, reminding Christians to "let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."

Mike Epp, ACSI Senior Vice President of Global, believes this event marks a beautiful, renewed commitment to worshipping God and seeking Him wholeheartedly.

"It has been remarkable to see the international connections taking place on this special day of prayer," he said. "It reminds us of God's global work of redemption and how His message transcends all cultures, unifying us as brothers and sisters in Christ."

Schools can participate by submitting their prayer requests through the electronic form, which allows requests to be visible publicly on the ACSI website. They can also download the prayer guide, containing prayer station ideas and thematic Bible verses, to host an in-house Day of Prayer with their school communities.

In 2022, Christian educators from more than 56 countries participated in the Day of Prayer, including Romania, Nicaragua, Kenya, Honduras, and more. This year, schools from more than 40 countries have already submitted their prayer requests.

Schools creatively structure their in-house Day of Prayer gatherings. In 2022, educators shared their celebration ideas on social media, including school-wide Chapels, Day of Prayer tent stations, art and music projects, and more.

Taylor said the "Shine Bright" theme has perhaps never been more timely.

"At ACSI, we have been praying for our schools continually-that they would shine the character of Christ with boldness in their communities, and for our educators to have the endurance they need to run the race before them," he shared. "This Day of Prayer will be a powerful way to bring all of our Christian educators across the globe together, joining on our knees in prayer."

ACSI member Whitesburg Christian Academy participated in the 2022 Day of Prayer. They shared the following on social media: "Today was a very special day. All students and staff joined thousands around the world for the ACSI USA Day of Prayer. Students prayed specific Scriptures with their homerooms, and the entire student body circled the campus for a moment of silence. It is humbling to think of the many ways God has blessed The Academy, especially this school year. We see Him move every day. We praise Him for His faithfulness. We stand together Warrior strong."

To learn more about Day of Prayer, visit the website or contact ACSI Care Team by calling (800) 367-0798 or emailing careteam@acsi.org.

