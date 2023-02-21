The Global Kosher Foods Market is forecast to grow by $12.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Kosher Foods Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the kosher foods market and is forecast to grow by $12.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the kosher foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in Jewish and Muslim populations, online availability of kosher food products, and growth in consumption by other communities.

The kosher foods market is segmented as below:

By Product

Kosher pareve

Kosher meat

Kosher dairy

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Grocery stores

Online stores

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

APAC

This study identifies the growing popularity of private labels as one of the prime reasons driving the kosher foods market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of apps for kosher foods and the growth of the organized retail sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the kosher foods market covers the following areas:

Kosher foods market sizing

Kosher foods market forecast

Kosher foods market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kosher foods market vendors that include AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., BASF SE, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Empire Kosher Poultry LLC, First Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Profile Solutions Inc., Taja Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Dairy Farmers of America Inc. Also, the kosher foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

