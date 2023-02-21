Semaglutide: Gives hope to millions of overweight and obese Americans -- but how does it work, and is it really safe?

Scientist, inventor, and author John Jaquish, Ph.D. launches Primal Medical Group and discusses the safety of the weight loss drug Semaglutide.

You may have recently noticed an increasing number of celebrities and influencers on TikTok and social media showing off their new, slenderized physiques.

When Twitter owner Elon Musk credited his slimmed-down appearance to fasting and Wegovy--a diabetes drug used to manage weight gain--search traffic for the medicine went viral.

Use of a similar diabetes drug, Ozempic, has also caught fire. The hashtag #Ozempic, has clocked over 274 million views on TikTok, and now those who are diabetic are finding it difficult to get their pen injection scripts filled.

"We are seeing an excitement surrounding these drugs for one reason: they actually work," says Dr. John Jaquish, founder and CEO of Primal Medical Group. "They do a wonderful job of controlling appetite and safely producing weight loss. Wegovy's 12.4% loss of body weight during its 68-week randomized controlled trial of more than 1,900 people with an average BMI of 37 was superior to the weight loss produced by all existing anti-obesity medications – a reason to celebrate if you're one of the many millions of Americans searching for a way to treat their overweight and obese conditions effectively and without discomfort."

How do Ozempic, Wegovy, and their active ingredient semaglutide help to fight body fat?

"These drugs stimulate the body to make more insulin to get rid of carbohydrates. In effect, the drugs keep carbohydrates from being stored as body fat. Once you dispatch the carbohydrates from your system you stop being hungry very quickly because your body switches into ‘fat-burning mode'. So the natural effect that people feel from this type of drug is that they're just not hungry anymore. And if you're not hungry, you're a lot less likely to eat junk food or anything else."

"For overweight and obese patients, I definitely promote taking a semaglutide; for two reasons," says Dr .Jaquish. "First, it's really going to help them dramatically lose weight. And the second reason is that the medicine proves that you don't need to eat all the time.

"Of course, proper nutrition and exercise are required for any of these changes that the drug might deliver to be permanent. Eating recklessly and then taking a drug to drop some weight, and then going back to eating recklessly -- you're likely to be physically worse off after doing that," says Dr. Jaquish.

About John Jaquish, PhD

Scientist, inventor, and author John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He is the founder and CEO of the Primal Medical Group and the inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong. He is the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes, including the Miami Heat, various NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team. His book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time – So is Cardio, explains his non-conventional approach to human physiology and is a WSJ Bestseller

