The Chic-Chac enhances its tourism offering with Government of Canada support

Gaspésie business receives $100,000 from CED.

MURDOCHVILLE, QC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles–de-la–Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a non–repayable contribution of $100,000 for Chic–Chac Inc.

This CED support, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable the business to modernize the tourism experience at the Mont Miller ski hill by adapting its product to the current context and positioning itself for the future.

A veritable tourism engine for the region, the Chic–Chac specializes in adventure tourism. The business offers a diverse recreational experience including guided backcountry activities involving skiing and snowboarding, mountain biking, rafting, and mountain and avalanche safety training. The Chic–Chac also provides accommodations and restaurant facilities, in addition to managing the Mont Miller ski hill.

CED's assistance will focus on the cost of acquiring and installing two snowblowers and the construction of a building to house the new equipment. The project will extend the skiing season with runs open to the public earlier and later in the season, thereby strengthening Gaspésie as a choice destination for winter tourism.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Tourism plays a crucial role in the Gaspésie region's economy, where all four seasons have much to offer. I am proud to see our government supporting local tourism businesses such as the Chic-Chac, and contributing to this project will help strengthen what is on offer and extend the winter tourism season. Our region offers unique winter recreational experiences in a breath-taking setting. Quebecers will have the opportunity to discover and enjoy this thanks to the announced improvements to the Mont Miller ski hill. They will without a doubt become invaluable ambassadors now that tourism is finally back!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles–de-la–Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The assistance announced today demonstrates our willingness to support the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to Canada's businesses and citizens. The financial contribution CED has granted to the Chic-Chac is excellent news for the Gaspésie region and its drawing power! Thanks to our government's investments in tourism experiences, we are ready to host local tourists and those from around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Thanks to CED's generous support, we will offer more skiing experiences to our clientele. We will be able to open the season as of November and extend it as late as May, a first in the Gaspésie region. We will thus be able to guarantee the quality of our skiing conditions, while also being less dependent on the whims of the weather. This will also enable us to become a top-notch training centre for skiers and snowboarders. Finally, our clients will have the chance to combine sports and activities from different seasons given the overlapping winter/spring and fall/winter periods that artificial snow will provide us with."

Guillaume Molaison, Co-founder, The Chic-Chac

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

