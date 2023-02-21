Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Porters Lake

PORTERS LAKE, NS, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook, Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, and Lisa Privett, Chairperson of the MusGo Rider Cooperative Ltd.

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023



Time: 2 p.m. AST



Location: CDBC Bluewater

61 Stella Drive, Unit 103

Porters Lake, NS B3E 0G4

