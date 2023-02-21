Overseas Buildings Operations Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye

Underscoring the strong commitment to the U.S. – Türkiye alliance and Türkiye’s role as a NATO Ally, critical regional partner, and important U.S. security partner, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken joined U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey Flake to dedicate the new U.S. Embassy Ankara.

Situated on nine acres in Ankara, the new design draws upon Türkiye’s material palette and vernacular design, incorporating a series of courtyards. The project employs rigorous energy-saving and sustainability features, aiming to reduce environmental impact, optimize building performance, and enhance the self-sufficiency of the campus.

Ennead Architects of New York is the design architect for the project, and B.L. Harbert International of Montgomery, Alabama, constructed the complex, investing roughly $175 million into the local economy.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 175 new diplomatic facilities and has more than 50 active projects in design or construction worldwide.

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

