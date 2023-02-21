Meeting Notice: Registered Veterinary Technician Committee To Meet on February 26th, 2023

February 21, 2023

Annapolis, MD – Registered Veterinary Technician Committee will meet on Sunday, February 26th, 2023 at 4 pm at PET + ER in Columbia, Maryland. Agenda items include discussion about responsibilities of RVTs and the contents of the Registered Veterinary Technician Application. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.