Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Public Work Session and Quarterly Board Meeting Virtually Feb. 21 & 22

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold their quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cheyenne via Zoom beginning at 8 a.m. The board also will convene a work session with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council (WWDC) and InSite Consulting on the previous afternoon, Feb. 21, also via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the Board will consider three Business Ready Community (BRC) funding requests. A full agenda and meeting materials will be available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should email [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

BRC projects being considered at the Feb. 22 meeting:

Community Readiness – Campbell County Pronghorn Industrial Complex

Campbell County requests a $2,669,450 Community Readiness grant to construct the sewer system build-out of 160 acres in the Pronghorn Industrial Complex.

Community Readiness – Town of Sundance Old Stoney Project Phase II

The Town of Sundance requests a $2,837,763 Community Readiness grant for the final phase of the full restoration of the historic Old Stoney building.

Business Committed – Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board Phoslock Environmental Technologies

The Casper/Natrona Co Economic Development Joint Powers Board (EDJPB) requests a $600,000 Business Committed grant for the acquisition of a manufacturing plant to allow for Phoslock Environmental Technologies’ (PET) relocation out of China with intentions of exporting Wyoming-made products within the United States and across the globe.

The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making recommendations to the full WBC Board of Directors.

The Board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.

SLIB will make final decisions on these quarterly BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on April 6, 2023.

Public Meeting Details:

The WBC board and staff also will hold a virtual public work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The work session serves as an opportunity for the WBC and WWDC to learn about each other, receive an update on the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), and discuss collaboration opportunities. The two boards will also hear from InSite Consulting about their work with Wyoming’s industrial business parks.

Members of the public are welcome to view the work session at the same Zoom meeting link above. No public comment will be taken.