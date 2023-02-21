Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Public Work Session and Quarterly Board Meeting Virtually Feb. 21 & 22
Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold their quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cheyenne via Zoom beginning at 8 a.m. The board also will convene a work session with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council (WWDC) and InSite Consulting on the previous afternoon, Feb. 21, also via Zoom.
BRC projects being considered at the Feb. 22 meeting:
- Community Readiness – Campbell County Pronghorn Industrial Complex
Campbell County requests a $2,669,450 Community Readiness grant to construct the sewer system build-out of 160 acres in the Pronghorn Industrial Complex.
- Community Readiness – Town of Sundance Old Stoney Project Phase II
The Town of Sundance requests a $2,837,763 Community Readiness grant for the final phase of the full restoration of the historic Old Stoney building.
- Business Committed – Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board Phoslock Environmental Technologies
The Casper/Natrona Co Economic Development Joint Powers Board (EDJPB) requests a $600,000 Business Committed grant for the acquisition of a manufacturing plant to allow for Phoslock Environmental Technologies’ (PET) relocation out of China with intentions of exporting Wyoming-made products within the United States and across the globe.
SLIB will make final decisions on these quarterly BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on April 6, 2023.
Public Meeting Details:
The WBC board and staff also will hold a virtual public work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The work session serves as an opportunity for the WBC and WWDC to learn about each other, receive an update on the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), and discuss collaboration opportunities. The two boards will also hear from InSite Consulting about their work with Wyoming’s industrial business parks.
Members of the public are welcome to view the work session at the same Zoom meeting link above. No public comment will be taken.