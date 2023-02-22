Brooklyn Entrepreneur Albert Fouerti Acquires Olympia Sports

Fouerti beat out other offers from notable retail conglomerates, including Scheels Sports.

After weeks of speculation as to the future of Olympia Sports, the retail industry has now learned that the renowned sporting goods chain has been acquired by Brooklyn entrepreneur Albert Fouerti.

Olympia Sports is a well-known brand that includes the trademarks for Olympia Sports, Clever Training, Surf Outfitter, Brooklyn Half, Run Colorado, Clothes Buy, and dozens of other e-commerce domains. The chain filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 to liquidate its last remaining stores, listing debts of $28.7 million, and was sold at an auction, run by Hilco Streambank, to Fouerti under the name 54 Glen Cove Realty, LLC.

In the landmark deal, the intellectual property and related assets of Olympia Stores were sold for $180,000 and included customer data for 640,000 customers (with e-mail addresses, mailing addresses and/or SMS numbers), owned image library, and marketplace accounts, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Domain names acquired included OlympiaSports.net, CleverTraining.com, SurfOutfitter.com, BrooklynHalf.com, RunColorado.com, and ClothesBuy.com.

According to Hilco Streambank, CleverTraining’s peak annual sales were $11.8 million, though it is not clear when the site shut down. According to a sales agreement, the purchase included the clevertraining.co.uk and clevertraining.com domains and a customer database that includes 96,700 customer files and associated transaction data.

“I’m very pleased to be the successful bidder for such a renowned and beloved brand,” Fouerti states. “I’m confident that consumers will be excited to see what we have in store for the rebranding of Olympia Sports.”

Court documents also stated that other bidders included Scheels Sports, the North Dakota-based operator of a chain of massive sporting goods stores across the mid-section of the U.S.

Stay tuned for more information about Olympia Sports at https://olympiasports.net/.

About Olympia Sports

Olympia Sports was established in 1975 with its first store at The Maine Mall in South Portland, ME. Since then, the company grew to more than 230 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-West. As part of its original mission, Olympia Sports took pride in its premium athletic specialty brand assortment, superior customer service, and convenient locations that are staffed by local residents. Visitors to stores found premium sports brands, such as Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour represented across all categories and genders.

