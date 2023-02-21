Atlanta Moving Company, Southeast Van Lines, Inc., is a Household Name for Prompt and Efficient Relocation Services

/EIN News/ -- Norcross, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norcross, Georgia -

Southeast Van Lines Inc. offers moving services covering local, long-distance, and international moves. The company’s services include packing, storage, and special handling of delicate items.

Moving is often seen as a new beginning and the last thing one needs is a bad start. Southeast Van Lines Inc. is a leading Atlanta moving company that is happy to take the burden off its clients. It offers a wide range of moving services to the residents of Atlanta and the surrounding areas. Its team of experienced and professional Atlanta movers is dedicated to making relocations as smooth and stress-free as possible. The company’s mission is to provide customers with a trouble-free and efficient moving experience.

Choosing a reliable moving company is important to ensure a smooth move. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the most common complaints are lost or damaged property, charges for unworked hours, late arrival, and not honoring estimates. To avoid these issues, it's important to thoroughly research and vet potential moving companies before hiring. This may take some extra time, but it can ultimately save customers a lot of hassle and stress.

Southeast Van Lines, Inc is a reputable residential and commercial moving company in Atlanta. The company offers a variety of moving services including packing, storage, and special services for delicate items that need to be moved over short or long distances. Being fully licensed, insured, and bonded, clients can feel assured that their belongings are in safe hands. With years of experience and a team of dedicated professionals, the firm understands the challenges that come with relocating and as such offer a wide range of services to ensure smooth and seamless movement is possible.

Southeast Van Lines have over 20 years of experience in providing high-quality service for clients' moving needs locally or across long distances. The charges for long-distance moves are based on the items shipped, total miles, and supplies purchased. All furniture is wrapped, beds and tables are disassembled, and items are secured properly. Its highly-trained staff tag and describe every item on an inventory sheet before loading. Upon arrival, furniture is unwrapped, assembled, and placed as instructed.

Clients who have arranged for alternative transport can use the quality packing service offered by Southeast Van Lines. This service is carried out by the company’s trained team of packers who pay extra attention to detail using only new packing materials. To ensure the safety of items like furniture, a staging area is used to pack items on top of boxes instead of other furniture to prevent scratch marks and damage.

Clients needing storage are assured of quality coverage courtesy of Southeast Van Lines. The firm’s Atlanta storage facility is climate-controlled, clean, and secure. Goods will be kept wrapped until they are delivered to the new residence, ensuring safe and careful unloading and reloading. The facility is equipped with fire/smoke alarms, and security alarms, while being fully insured.

Southeast Van Lines prides itself on its commitment to customer satisfaction. The firm’s goal is to make the client's move as efficient and stress-free as possible, so they can focus on settling into the new home or office with little downtime and get back to business as usual.

About the Company:

Southeast Van Lines, Inc. is based in Norcross, GA, and specializes in local residential moves across the metro Atlanta area and long-distance moving from Atlanta to anywhere in the United States. It is Atlanta's moving company of choice as it hires only experienced and trusted applicants and will never subcontract. The firm has a variety of truck sizes including large trucks and tractor-trailers for fewer trips. It is fully licensed and insured and offers custom packing services for valuables while being dedicated to making moving stress-free and efficient.

