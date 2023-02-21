UNDP and EU to repair 85 schools across Ukraine by September

The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine has conducted an initial needs assessment in 85 schools in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Rivne, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions.

The assessment is part of a project on returning Ukrainian children to school, launched late last year by UNDP with the support of the European Union.

A total of 108 educational institutions will be assessed. Once all the data has been collected and analysed and repair projects prepared, tenders will be carried out and contracts will be awarded to the Ukrainian private sector.

UNDP and its partners plan to complete renovations in all educational institutions by September, the start of the new school year in Ukraine. All repairs will take into consideration inclusivity, environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

