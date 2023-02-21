EU, NATO and Ukraine discuss procurement of arms and ammunition in first trilateral meeting

The European Union, NATO, and Ukraine today held their first ever meeting in a trilateral format. Represented by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the sides discussed ways to improve the weapons and ammunitions procurement system to continue support of Ukraine.

The sides agreed to convene a meeting of NATO, EU and Ukraine procurement experts “to see what more we can do to ensure Ukraine has the weapons it needs”, Stoltenberg told a joint press conference after the meeting. Kuleba added that the sides would establish a working mechanism to resolve issues linked to the production of arms and ammunition and streamline cooperation between contractors, producers, and beneficiaries. The mechanism will work on a regular basis.

“The capacities to produce are there, we need coordination,” said Dmytro Kuleba. He added that the parties had agreed on three important issues: how to train, produce weapons and ammunition, and deliver them to the battlefield, and do it all effectively.

Josep Borrell said the meeting was “a clear demonstration of our unity for the purpose of supporting Ukraine”, adding that it would provide partners with a better coordination procedure.

“One year since he launched the aggression, we see no sign that President Putin is preparing for peace. On the contrary, as he made it clear today, he is preparing for more war. Russia is launching new offensives, mobilising more troops, and reaching out to North Korea and Iran,” said Stoltenberg.

Both the EU and NATO highlighted that they are supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defence, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Joint press conference (video)