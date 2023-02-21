Moldova: 200 athletes from both banks of Nistru River take part in 540 km ultramarathon

Two hundred Moldovan athletes took part in the last Rubicon ultramarathon, running altogether 540 kilometres in three days, across nine districts along the Nistru River. The competition was organised with European Union support through the ‘Confidence Building Measures’ programme, implemented by UNDP.

Out of these 200 participants, about 170 athletes were from the right bank and 30 athletes from the left bank of the Nistru. The route was designed so that the runners could enjoy the main tourist attractions of the districts through which they crossed.

“Sport is a perfect tool for confidence building as it gathers athletes from different areas of the country, united to participate in the same initiative, promoting healthy lifestyles and positive values. Sport unites people, irrespective of nationality, language, social, gender or age differences,” said Giuseppe Paglione, Programme Manager at the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova.

Since the beginning of the project in 2017, more than 1,000 athletes and amateur runners have joined the Rubicon Ultramarathon.

