Ukrainian media invited to take part in survey reflecting EU integration and support

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites Ukrainian media to take part in a survey on the current state of the media sphere in the regions, and on coverage of Ukraine’s European integration and European support in the context of the Russian invasion.

The survey is being conducted as part of the EU Delegation to Ukraine’s Media Support Project.

Journalists’ responses will help the EU Delegation to adapt its activities and bring them closer to the current needs of the media.

The results of the survey will not be made public.

The estimated time to fill in the questionnaire is around 10 minutes.

