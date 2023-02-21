Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,139 in the last 365 days.

Ukrainian media invited to take part in survey reflecting EU integration and support

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites Ukrainian media to take part in a survey on the current state of the media sphere in the regions, and on coverage of Ukraine’s European integration and European support in the context of the Russian invasion. 

The survey is being conducted as part of the EU Delegation to Ukraine’s Media Support Project. 

Journalists’ responses will help the EU Delegation to adapt its activities and bring them closer to the current needs of the media. 

The results of the survey will not be made public.  

The estimated time to fill in the questionnaire is around 10 minutes. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukrainian media invited to take part in survey reflecting EU integration and support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.