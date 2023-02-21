Revolution Micro and OSRAM Score in Top Ten of Global SSL Awards

These color changing, plant influencing LEDs have received international acclaim by a panel of Nobel Prize winners, government officials, and university experts.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global SSL Awards are designed to recognize outstanding achievements in Solid State Lighting Science and Technology and is one of the highest honors in the global SSL field. The panel of judges is comprised of experts and Nobel prize winners from around the world with representatives from universities and governments of the USA, Hungary, England, China, Australia, and Japan.



Osram and Revolution Micro scored seventh out of one hundred winners. Their innovation: advanced horticultural lighting with spectrum changing abilities to target the production of specific chemical compounds in plants. Plants receive cues about how to grow based on the colors of light around them and Rev Micro has given cultivators a tool to grow more effective nutrition and medicine by changing the spectrum and increasing beneficial compounds in medicinal plants.



This technology has real world applications above and beyond simple farming. It is applicable for long space missions where limited resources would make highly efficient plant growth with reliable, replicable nutrient levels an absolute necessity. It is a breakthrough for medicinal cannabis research as the lights can trigger increased production of the cancer-fighting, wellness enhancing chemical compounds found naturally in the plant. It’s even significant in the global cosmetics industry which frequently uses plant derived ingredients for serums and age-defying products. Giga-scale cannabis cultivator Green Care Collective was mentioned in OSRAM’s press coverage for their innovative production facility which runs perpetual harvest in warehouse sized rooms and grows high quality product that outperforms smaller ‘boutique’ grows in competition. Other top ten winners include the Broadcast Lighting of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Antarctic Health Cabin.

Victoria DeMarco Revolution Microelectronics 470-402-0921 victoria@revmicro.com