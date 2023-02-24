PCS Concepts Joins Program to Help Small Businesses Claim Employee Retention Credit

Small businesses such as coffee shops, restaurants, gyms, salons and retails stores may qualify for the ERC program.

PCS Concepts has joined Bottom Line Concepts with its Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program, which offers small business owners up to $26,000 per W2 employee.

"We're very excited to take on the ERC program," said Paul Stokes, marketing director at PCS Concepts. "So many small businesses are missing out on what is basically free money; money it deserves."

Small business owners can learn more about the program on the company's website.

"The goal here is to inform business owners about this opportunity and provide an easy way to see if the company qualifies," said Stokes. "Our experienced ERC advisors will be able to respond with a quick 'yes' or 'no" answer after a short, one-on-one call that only takes about five minutes." Stokes added there is no cost or obligation to find out if the company qualifies for the program.

According to the IRS website, the ERC program is a free, government stimulus aid program designed to help businesses that were able to retain its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established by the Economic Security Act (CARES Act), it is a refundable tax credit – a grant, not a loan – that small business owners can claim for all four quarters of 2020 and the first 3 quarters of 2021. The ERC is available to both small- and mid-sized businesses and is based on qualified wages and healthcare paid to employees.

According to Stokes, many business owners don't think the company qualifies for the credit because it received money last year under the Payment Protection Program (PPP); but that's not necessarily the case. In addition, he said it's not uncommon for CPAs with little experience in filing ERC forms to inadvertently disqualify clients for this credit, even though the business may actually qualify."

Bottom Line Concepts claims it has filed over 16,000+ ERC claims on behalf of small businesses for grants recovering a total of more than $3 billion.

The ERC program has undergone many changes the past few years which opens up the refund to more businesses owners, said Stokes, adding three of the biggest changes include companies that only have two W2 employees may now qualify, companies that made a profit may still qualify, and companies that claimed PPP may still qualify.

"With all the recent ERC qualification changes, a small business owner has nothing to lose by having a short chat to see if it can claim a refund," said Stokes. "If the business can get back thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars, it's worth the small effort."