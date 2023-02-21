MEDIA RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 20 – Presidents Day

No public meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office

12:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Kearns Mansion

2 p.m. Naturalization Ceremony

Location: USCIS Salt Lake Field Office

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: President’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 22

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Speak at Period Project press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Announce MLK Art and Essay Contest winners

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m. Attend Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity roundtable

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Meet with Goldman Sachs

Location: 222 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

2:40 p.m. Meet with Dominion Energy

Location: 333 S. State St., Salt Lake City

4 p.m. Meet with Morgan Stanley

Location: 680 W. 10000 South, South Jordan

Thursday, Feb. 23

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Mother of the Year Meg Johnson

Location: Gold Room

10:45 a.m. Attend Aggie Day on the Hill

Location: Gold Room

11:15 a.m. Interview with Sirius/XM The Business Briefing

Location: Virtual interview

1:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of rural affairs

Location: Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Speak at economic advancement meeting

Location: 60 E. South Temple, Suite 300, Salt Lake City

Friday, Feb. 24

7:30 a.m. Speak at Rural Caucus Day

Location: House Building, Room 30

9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Speak at Utah School Boards Association USSA joint leadership council meeting

Location: Senate Building room 210

11:40 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Speak at Pamela J. Atkinson Day celebration

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Feb. 20 – Presidents Day

No public meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office

12:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with chief innovation officer

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: President’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Speak at Period Project press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Utah Education Network interview

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History Day on the Hill

Location: Capitol Rotunda

Thursday, Feb. 23

9:30 a.m. Meet with BLM State Director Greg Sheehan

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Speak at economic advancement meeting

Location: 60 E. South Temple, Suite 300, Salt Lake City

Friday, Feb. 24

9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:40 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

12:15 p.m. Speak at Pamela J. Atkinson Day celebration

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

###