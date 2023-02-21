MEDIA RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 20 – Presidents Day
No public meetings
Tuesday, Feb. 21
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office
12:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Kearns Mansion
2 p.m. Naturalization Ceremony
Location: USCIS Salt Lake Field Office
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: President’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 22
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Speak at Period Project press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Announce MLK Art and Essay Contest winners
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Attend Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity roundtable
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Meet with Goldman Sachs
Location: 222 S. Main St., Salt Lake City
2:40 p.m. Meet with Dominion Energy
Location: 333 S. State St., Salt Lake City
4 p.m. Meet with Morgan Stanley
Location: 680 W. 10000 South, South Jordan
Thursday, Feb. 23
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Mother of the Year Meg Johnson
Location: Gold Room
10:45 a.m. Attend Aggie Day on the Hill
Location: Gold Room
11:15 a.m. Interview with Sirius/XM The Business Briefing
Location: Virtual interview
1:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of rural affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Speak at economic advancement meeting
Location: 60 E. South Temple, Suite 300, Salt Lake City
Friday, Feb. 24
7:30 a.m. Speak at Rural Caucus Day
Location: House Building, Room 30
9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Speak at Utah School Boards Association USSA joint leadership council meeting
Location: Senate Building room 210
11:40 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
12 p.m. Speak at Pamela J. Atkinson Day celebration
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Feb. 20 – Presidents Day
No public meetings
Tuesday, Feb. 21
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office
12:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with chief innovation officer
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: President’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 22
7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Speak at Period Project press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Utah Education Network interview
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History Day on the Hill
Location: Capitol Rotunda
Thursday, Feb. 23
9:30 a.m. Meet with BLM State Director Greg Sheehan
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Speak at economic advancement meeting
Location: 60 E. South Temple, Suite 300, Salt Lake City
Friday, Feb. 24
9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:40 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
12:15 p.m. Speak at Pamela J. Atkinson Day celebration
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
