Refresco to expand in Truesdale, investing $22 million and creating 30 new jobs

Refresco, a leading global provider of beverage solutions, announced today that it will expand in Truesdale, investing $22 million and creating 30 new jobs. The company’s investment in its existing Warren County location will increase capacity for beverage manufacturing through the installation of an additional production line.

“We’re thrilled that Refresco is growing in Warren County and investing in the community,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This expansion is another testament to our state’s ability to provide the foundation for success that companies need. Our investments in Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure continue to result in economic growth, more jobs, and improved lives for Missourians.”

Refresco’s Truesdale facility is its fourth and largest plant in Missouri. The company has 74 production locations across North America, Europe, and Australia that employ more than 13,000 people. In addition to expanding its Warren County facility, Refresco has made a significant contribution to support the Warren County R-III School District, faculty, alumni, and students.

“We are extremely excited to continue our growth in Truesdale,” said Steven Kaufman, Director of Real Estate for Refresco. “Refresco is committed to the region and to supporting our growing customer demand with additional local capabilities. We seek to develop long-term partnerships within the communities where we operate. In Truesdale, we will continue to seek opportunities to help our customers meet and exceed their targets through beverage solutions that matter, while positively impacting the community.”

“Refresco’s commitment to Warren County will have a lasting positive impact on the local economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Growing our economy starts with taking care of Missouri’s existing businesses. We’re proud to support a quality employer like Refresco as it grows in Truesdale and creates more opportunities for Missourians in the area.”

For this expansion, Refresco will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

“Refresco selected its Truesdale plant for further investment and infrastructure development to leverage the opportunity to bring sustainable changes to the community,” said Steven Pearce, Chief Business Attraction Officer for Greater St. Louis, Inc. “We are truly excited that they have chosen the St. Louis metro area. This is an additional proof point that we are succeeding on the national and international stage and advancing growth across the 15-county St. Louis region.”

“Refresco is not only bringing new jobs and investment to the city of Truesdale, they are also showing that they will be a great corporate citizen with a strong commitment to the Warren County community,” said Steve Etcher, Business Development Director for the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council.

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans, and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.