CAUT calls for balanced copyright laws during Fair Dealing Week

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) is calling on the federal government to expand fair dealing provisions in the Copyright Act that balance the needs of creators and users of copyrighted materials. Fair dealing allows users to copy materials for educational and research purposes, as well as other reasonable and fair circumstances, without first obtaining permission from copyright owners.

“Fair dealing encourages learning, dissemination of knowledge, innovation, and the open exchange of ideas while respecting the work of others,” said David Robinson, executive director of CAUT.

During Fair Dealing Week, an international event marked from February 20 to 24, CAUT is joining with students, copyright experts, and post-secondary institutions to stand up for user rights in copyright law.

A balanced approach to copyright is critical, but recent developments are skewing rules in favour of copyright owners, noted Robinson.

On January 1, 2023, the Canadian government enacted a 20-year freeze of the public domain as part of its trade agreement commitments with the U.S. and Mexico.

As the government considers further copyright reforms, CAUT joins the post-secondary sector in uniting to protect educational fair dealing and ensure the quality and affordability of post-secondary education in Canada.

The Fair Dealing Works campaign brings together:

  • Universities Canada
  • Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan)
  • Canadian Association of Research Libraries (CARL)
  • Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA)
  • Canadian Federation of Students (CFS)
  • Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT)
  • Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC)

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Berman
Senior Communications Officer, CAUT
(613) 820-2270 ext. 105
media@caut.ca


