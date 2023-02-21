Submit Release
CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog: Can Ice Help with Weight Loss?

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog: Can Ice Help with Weight Loss.  

According to CDC, US obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9%. In the last decade, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%. Over the last 10 years, many different weight loss programs have come and gone. Those who are desperate to lose weight will try anything that is famous and trendy in hopes of losing weight and getting fit. One of the new trends is eating ice.  For more imformation on Ice and Weight Loss visit: https://www.balance7.com/can-ice-help-with-weight-loss

Balance7
Holly Davidson
323 513 4804
CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani

Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine

