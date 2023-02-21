/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog: Can Ice Help with Weight Loss.

According to CDC, US obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9%. In the last decade, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%. Over the last 10 years, many different weight loss programs have come and gone. Those who are desperate to lose weight will try anything that is famous and trendy in hopes of losing weight and getting fit. One of the new trends is eating ice. For more imformation on Ice and Weight Loss visit: https://www.balance7.com/can-ice-help-with-weight-loss

Attachment

Balance7 Holly Davidson 323 513 4804