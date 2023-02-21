Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Investors of Investigation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Norfolk Southern Corporation (“Norfolk Southern” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NSC). Norfolk Southern investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nsc.



The investigation concerns whether Norfolk Southern violated federal securities laws.

On February 4, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing fire and extensive smoke and releasing toxins such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other combustible liquids. The derailment prompted the evacuations of thousands of nearby residents. Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and individuals. Since the derailment, Norfolk Southern’s stock price has fallen sharply.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Norfolk Southern shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nsc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com