Power Solutions International Products Featured During PowerGen International

/EIN News/ -- Power Systems engines spotlighted through February 21st to the 23rd in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Power System engines, now on display at PowerGen International, running February 21 to 23, 2023, in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

PSI is displaying its 2.4-, 4.3- and 8.8-liter gas engines as well its 20-, 53- and 65-liter diesel engines in Booth 1329. PSI offers a range of products for power generation applications ranging in displacement from 0.97- to 65-liters in 50- and 60-hz configurations ranging from 15 kWe to 3,000 kWe.

POWERGEN International® serves as a business and networking hub for 8,000 electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.  For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Lessaris – Global VP of Global Marketing & Communications
Power Solutions International
201 Mittel Dr., Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
http://www.psiengines.com | jlessaris@psiengines.com
1.630.350.9400 Ext: 45386 (Main) | 1.630.350.9900 (Fax)


