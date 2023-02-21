Industrial Metal Supply Expands Arizona Footprint With Larger Warehouse and Enhanced Services

The region's largest metal supplier meets the growing demand for Arizona's booming manufacturing industries, engineers, contractors, hobbyists and artisans by nearly doubling new warehouse

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Metal Supply Co (IMS), the Southwest's largest metal supplier, is moving to its new, larger warehouse and store located at 38th Street and Southern Avenue in South Phoenix. The new facility offers same-day access to a large variety of metals and related accessories and continues IMS's tradition of 75 years of service.

"The demand for metal is growing exponentially here in Arizona, and we are ready to meet that demand," said IMS owner and CEO Neil Sherman. "With twice the square footage, we can expand our same-day solutions for businesses that are part of Arizona's technology and manufacturing building boom. IMS customers have come to expect the highest quality materials, unmatched customer service and convenience, and we're proud to provide these on an even larger scale."

The new facility is comprised of 160,000 square feet of space including a 15,000 square foot store, twice the size of the original retail store. In addition, the new facility offers more parking, including oversized spaces for large trucks and trailers, drive-through Will Call capabilities and indoor loading zones for customer comfort. To increase functionality and efficiency, IMS has added a Somerset Mfg order filling machine, an AccurShear conveyor stacker, a Canrack bundle splitter and four overhead cranes. Inside customers will also find a Grab & Go area for small orders. Cutting equipment includes two shears that handle up to 1/2" plate, and a band saw that will cut up to 24" product.

The tremendous variety of IMS product available to customers includes steel, aluminum, stainless steel, copper, and brass to tool steel, lead and bearing bronze. Other items include expanded, perforated and welded wire sheets, casters, welding accessories, patinas, structural aluminum pipe fittings and hobbyist miniature shapes. The store also stocks thousands of metal accessories in a clean, highly organized indoor space, making it easy and fun for even novice metal buyers to navigate.

"We pay very close attention to the needs of our customers and the business climate around us. It was easy to see the increased demand, so we were intentional and proactive in getting this new facility built and stocked as quickly as possible. Now that it's ready, we're able to bring our 'metal made easy' capabilities to a wider array of Arizona customers," added Sherman.

In addition to providing the highest level of product and customer service, IMS is steadfast in its commitment to the community and prioritizes charitable giving to a variety of groups. With 23 years in the Valley, IMS believes in embedding itself beyond just the business and does so by working with local charities and robotics teams.

In addition to offering the state's widest selection of metal in one location, IMS stores are proud to offer a store discount to seniors, members of the military, students and first responders. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and half day on Saturdays. For added convenience, IMS offers next-day local delivery, or same-day Will Call pick up. Learn more at https://www.industrialmetalsupply.com/ or call (602) 454-1500.

Family-owned and operated since 1948, IMS offers the broadest line of metals available from a single distributor, meeting California and Arizona metal buyers' needs with seven locations offering delivery, will call and in-store options unique to the industry.

