Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Booms as 100+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Biogen, AB Sciences, Helixmith, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment. Key amyotrophic lateral sclerosis companies such as Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Ferrer Internacional S.A., AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences LLC, Genuv Inc., Kadimastem, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Cytokinetics, MediciNova, Retrotope, Inc. Woolsey Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, PTC Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Annexon, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Revalesio Corporation, Clene Nanomedicine, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Procypra Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, InFlectis BioScience, AI Therapeutics, Inc., Cellenkos, ZZ Biotech, LLC, QurAlis Corporation, Alector Inc., NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include BIIB067, FAB122, ABBV-CLS-7262, Trametinib, BIIB105, AstroRx, Dazucorilant, AP-101, RAPA-501, ION-363, Reldesemtiv, MN-166, RT001, Fasudil, SAR443820 , PTC857, ANX005, DNL343, RNS60, BIIB100, CNMAu8, 18F-OP-801, Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), Cu(II)ATSM, KNS-760704, IFB-088, LAM-002A, CK 0803, 3K3A-APC, QRL-201, Dexpramipexole, AL001, PrimeC, BLZ945, AT-1501, and others.

and others. In February 2023 , NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. and QuantalX Neuroscience Ltd; the developer of Delphi-MD, a clinically objective neurodiagnostic medical device , announced a collaboration to improve early diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.In addition, the companies agreed that QuantalX's Delphi-MD would be used for early diagnosis and ongoing monitoring of trial participants in NeuroSense's planned future pivotal Phase III efficacy trial of PrimeC in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), pending the successful conclusion of its ALS Phase IIb trial.

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis clinical trial landscape.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disease that affects the nerve cells (neurons) that control voluntary muscle movement (those muscles we choose to move). Voluntary muscles are responsible for movements such as chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, which means that the symptoms worsen over time. There is currently no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to slow or reverse the disease's progression.

Muscle weakness or stiffness are common early ALS symptoms. Individuals gradually lose strength and the ability to speak, eat, move, and even breathe as all voluntary muscles are affected. Most people with ALS die from respiratory failure, usually within 3 to 5 years of the onset of symptoms. However, approximately 10% of people with ALS live for ten years or more.

There is no single test that can definitively diagnose ALS. A detailed history of the symptoms observed by a physician during physical examination, as well as a review of the individual's full medical history and a series of tests to rule out other diseases, are used to make the ALS diagnosis.

A snapshot of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA BIIB067 Biogen Preregistration RNA interference; Superoxide dismutase 1 expression inhibitors Intrathecal Masitinib AB Sciences Preregistration Angiogenesis inhibitors; Colony stimulating factor inhibitors; Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors; Endopeptidase Clp inhibitors; Focal adhesion protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor modulators; Mast cell inhibitors; Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists; Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-fyn modulators; Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Engensis Helixmith Phase II Angiogenesis inducing agents; Gene transference; Hepatocyte growth factor expression stimulants Intramuscular RNS60 Revalesio Corporation Phase II G protein-coupled receptor modulators; HSP90 heat-shock protein modulators; Ion channel modulators Inhalation EPI-589 PTC Therapeutics Phase II Antioxidants; NAD(P)H dehydrogenase (quinone) modulators Oral AT-1501 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Phase II CD40 ligand inhibitors Intravenous ANX005 Annexon Phase II Complement C1 inhibitors Intravenous Pegcetacoplan Apellis Pharmaceuticals Phase II Complement C3 inhibitors Subcutaneous PrimeC NeuroSense Therapeutics Phase II Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; DNA gyrase inhibitors NA

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: RNA interference, Superoxide dismutase 1 expression inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Colony stimulating factor inhibitors, Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors, Endopeptidase Clp inhibitors, Focal adhesion protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor modulators, Mast cell inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-fyn modulators, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Angiogenesis inducing agents, Gene transference, Hepatocyte growth factor expression stimulants, G protein-coupled receptor modulators, HSP90 heat-shock protein modulators, Ion channel modulators, Antioxidants, NAD(P)H dehydrogenase (quinone) modulators, CD40 ligand inhibitors, Complement C1 inhibitors, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, DNA gyrase inhibitors

RNA interference, Superoxide dismutase 1 expression inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Colony stimulating factor inhibitors, Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors, Endopeptidase Clp inhibitors, Focal adhesion protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor modulators, Mast cell inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-fyn modulators, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Angiogenesis inducing agents, Gene transference, Hepatocyte growth factor expression stimulants, G protein-coupled receptor modulators, HSP90 heat-shock protein modulators, Ion channel modulators, Antioxidants, NAD(P)H dehydrogenase (quinone) modulators, CD40 ligand inhibitors, Complement C1 inhibitors, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, DNA gyrase inhibitors Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies : Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Ferrer Internacional S.A., AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences LLC, Genuv Inc., Kadimastem, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Cytokinetics, MediciNova, Retrotope, Inc. Woolsey Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, PTC Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Annexon, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Revalesio Corporation, Clene Nanomedicine, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Procypra Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, InFlectis BioScience, AI Therapeutics, Inc., Cellenkos, ZZ Biotech, LLC, QurAlis Corporation, Alector Inc., NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and others.

: Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Ferrer Internacional S.A., AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences LLC, Genuv Inc., Kadimastem, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Cytokinetics, MediciNova, Retrotope, Inc. Woolsey Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, PTC Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Annexon, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Revalesio Corporation, Clene Nanomedicine, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Procypra Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, InFlectis BioScience, AI Therapeutics, Inc., Cellenkos, ZZ Biotech, LLC, QurAlis Corporation, Alector Inc., NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies: BIIB067, FAB122, ABBV-CLS-7262, Trametinib, BIIB105, AstroRx, Dazucorilant, AP-101, RAPA-501, ION-363, Reldesemtiv, MN-166, RT001, Fasudil, SAR443820 , PTC857, ANX005, DNL343, RNS60, BIIB100, CNMAu8, 18F-OP-801, Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), Cu(II)ATSM, KNS-760704, IFB-088, LAM-002A, CK 0803, 3K3A-APC, QRL-201, Dexpramipexole, AL001, PrimeC, BLZ945, AT-1501, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1. BIIB067: Biogen 7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. ION363: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 8. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. RNS60: Revalesio Corporation 9. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted amyotrophic lateral sclerosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key amyotrophic lateral sclerosis companies including Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, among others.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Duchenne muscular dystrophy companies including Edgewise Therapeutics, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Nonsense Mutation Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline

Nonsense Mutation Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy companies, including Taiho Pharmaceutical, Solid Biosciences, Capricor, Nippon Shinyaku, among others.

Becker Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline

Becker Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key becker muscular dystrophy companies, including Epirium Bio, Ultragenyx, Strykagen, among others.

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy PIpeline

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy companies, including miRecule, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Fulcrum Therapeutics, among others.

