Orangetheory® Fitness Launches Personalized Maximum Heart Rate (MaxHR) Technology at Studios Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 February 21, 2023 – Orangetheory® Fitness today announced the launch of the brand's proprietary Personalized Maximum Heart Rate (Personalized MaxHR) algorithm in Canada. Using its industry-leading connected technology that leverages data from over 280 million completed workouts, Orangetheory will track members' performance in classes over time to generate personalized maximum heart rates. The new technology optimizes coaches' ability to estimate exercise intensity, helping them to best guide members on when to push further or pull back, and provide a more customized and impactful workout.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to fitness," said Blake MacDonald, president of Orangetheory Fitness Canada. "While most fitness technologies rely on an age-based equation to calculate heart rate, our Personalized MaxHR is a game changer because it's derived from a variety of additional personal statistics. This allows our members to better understand their performance and shape their individual workout journey."

Physical inactivity is recognized as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and according to Canadian Heart and Stroke, adults should accumulate at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity per week to maintain heart health. But not all physical activity has the same impact—anaerobic and aerobic training have different physiological benefits, and time spent in different intensity zones has varying effects on health and longevity. By personalizing theses distinctions for each individual, Orangetheory is can track its members' performance more effectively.

Orangetheory's MaxHR technology tracking will be available to all Canadian members who have taken five in-studio Orange 60 classes with their OTBeat™ heart rate monitor. Once a member unlocks their automated Personalized MaxHR, the technology will automatically adjust over time. These automatic, real-time updates will help better reflect the time spent in each heart rate zone, ensuring the data members are seeing is based on their most recent workout history.

To learn more about Personalized MaxHR, visit orangetheory.com.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness Canada