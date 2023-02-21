Registration Now Open for 2023 Building Industry Show – the First to be Co-Hosted by BIA of Southern California and BIA San Diego – and USS Midway Celebration

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the official registration opening for the 2023 Building Industry Show, taking place in San Diego at the Marriott Marquis on October 25-26, 2023. For the first time in its history, the show will be co-hosted by both BIASC and BIA San Diego (BIASD) as they celebrate their centennial and 85th anniversary years, respectively.

"Reaching these milestones is a testament to the strength and resilience of our industry as a whole," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "Together with BIASD, it is an honor to commemorate two major achievements surrounded by our associates, colleagues, and friends."

This year's show will kick off with a joint anniversary celebration at the USS Midway on October 25th, featuring live music, entertainment, and networking. Meet the Builder, the Perfect Storm Forum and special keynote speakers are among the many planned events and activities for attendees on October 26th, along with access to the show floor, networking opportunities, and more.

"We are honored to stand beside BIASC and congratulate them on this momentous occasion," said BIA San Diego County President & CEO Lori Holt Pfeiler. "Their 100th year and our 85th year set the stage for a truly exciting show for attendees this fall, and we look forward to co-hosting and celebrating together."

The registration for show floor exhibitor booths, sponsorships, general attendees and the USS Midway Celebration at the 2023 Building Industry Show are now available. Visit https://buildingindustryshow.com for more details and show updates.

