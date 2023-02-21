Submit Release
DLNR News Release – HAWAIʻI ISLAND 2023 SPRING BEARDED TURKEY SEASON

(HILO) – The 2023 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season will begin on Tuesday, March 1, 2023 and run for 46 consecutive days through Friday, April 15. The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only, in locations identified below.

Open Turkey Hunting Areas Special Conditions Season Dates Hunting Hours
Unit A – Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and GMA Mammal hunting will also be open above treeline for rifle, muzzleloader, handgun, and shotgun. March 1 – April 15, 2023        (46 consecutive days) One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset
Unit G – Kaʻohe GMA Also open daily to mammal hunting for archery.
Unit F – Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve All gates must be closed. Paddocks where cattle are present will be closed to hunting.
Unit E – Kīpuka ʻĀinahou (Archery only) Mammal hunting concurrent on weekend and State Holidays –DHHL portion closed     March 1 – 31, 2023

   (31 consecutive days)       

Private Lands Hunters required to have valid hunting license, current turkey tags and landowner permission March 1 – April 15, 2023            

  (46 consecutive days)

 

Bag Limits and Tags

 

The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter with a season bag limit of three. All hunters are required to have a current unused turkey tag in their possession while hunting. Tags are currently $5/tag for residents and $20/tag for non-residents. Turkey tags are non-transferable and must be fastened with snaps and secured tightly around the neck or tarsus of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags purchased online shall be printed, placed in a resealable plastic bag, and secured with a rubber band. Tags may be purchased online and at a few commercial vendors on the island of Hawaiʻi.

 

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

Hunting information (including purchasing tags and permits): http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting

 

Gamebird hunting information and rules: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/bird/

 

For more information, contact DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife at:

Hilo: (808) 974-4221

Waimea: (808) 887-606

Main office: (808) 587-0166

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

