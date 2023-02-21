RiFF RAFF Launches Creative Collaboration with @urlilgoddess to Offer Fans Exclusive Music Videos
Fans of the Rapper Can Now Access Exclusive Merch, Music & More at planetriffraff.comLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiFF RAFF, renowned musician and rapper has recently joined forces with the popular content creator @urlilgoddess. The musician blasted on to the music scene back in 2013 with the release of his first album, NEON iCON, after signing to the world famous DJ/producer Diplo’s music label. Since then, RiFF RAFF has worked with incredible talents such as Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, and many others.
To celebrate the launch of the partnership, RiFF RAFF has dropped “Gucci Sweater” both as an exclusive “fans eyes only” music video that can be accessed through planetriffraff.com, and a clean version on YouTube @jodyhighroller.
The creative collaboration bridges the talent of artist RiFF RAFF and online content creator @urlilgoddess, who will serve as the creative director for RiFF RAFF’s new exclusive music videos. She has built an outlet to feature RiFF RAFF’s music videos that combine his iconic music with the thrill of exclusive online content. All of the content has been directed through the lens of a fellow content creator, making it a unique and exciting experience for the artist’s fans.
RiFF RAFF has been releasing a new song every Friday since February 10th and will continue to do so until March 31st. He has also dropped new fan merch on planetriffraff.com, and has a completely redesigned his website, giving fans more ways to connect with him.
The musician is fresh off the success of his latest hit, "Stars In The Roof Of My Car - Ft. Mellowrackz," which has almost 2 million views in less than two weeks on YouTube. Now, fans are anticipating the release of his new song that he has teased online, "I Want A Ferrari.”
"After talking to a lot of people in the development stage of this project, I realized how much people drew an immediate conclusion with what will be in offered in his exclusive content. I take that as a personal challenge to do the opposite,” said content creator @urlilgoddess.
This direction is something unique that hasn't been seen before. @urlilgoddess has worked hard to position RiFF RAFF's content in a way that challenges the stereotypes and expectations of what a celebrity's exclusive content will be like.
Fans of RiFF RAFF can now access exclusive content that cannot be found anywhere else at planetriffraff.com.
Stay tuned for more updates on the rapper's new music and upcoming projects by following along on Instagram @jodyhighroller and @urlilgoddesss.
