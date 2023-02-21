Pepper Spray Market size of US$ 60,187.9 Thousand by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.1%

Pepper spray Market

Rising cases of unbearable eve teasing, rape, human trafficking, riots, and protest are expected to favor the growth of the pepper spray market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pepper Spray Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,”

The global Pepper Spray Market is expected to reach $60,187.9 thousand by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Pepper spray is a non-lethal personal safety weapon, which is used for personal defenses and to control crowd and criminals. A blast of pepper spray stops almost one or more attackers. Pepper spray is also used to protect from deadly animals such as rhinos, beer, and tigers. It is a highly effective deterrent that delivers immediate results.

Rise in crimes, such as rape, eve teasing, murder, kidnaping, and human trafficking, is the major factor encouraging people to buy pepper sprays. Although various gadgets or weapons are used for personal defense such as pocket knife, self-vigilant alarm, aluminum baseball bat, and silver self-defense key cases; however, among these, pepper spray is the foremost choice for women as it is one of the most common and effective defense weapons. A bottle of pepper spray is compact and will easily snug into a handbag. Furthermore, innovations and technological developments in pepper sprays are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, SABRE - Security Equipment Corp. developed SMART pepper spray, in which the smart device can be paired with the SABRE Personal Safety App, with GPS tracking and third-party monitoring.

According to the market analysis, the Pepper Spray Market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into fogger, stream, gel, and others. According to distribution channel, it is divided into specialty shops and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other countries).

On the basis of product, the gel segment was valued at $3,938.8 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,726.1 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. Gel pepper sprays are gaining significant popularity among users as the product is designed to stick perfectly to the assailant’s face more as compared to other sprays. It can cover up to 25 feet if necessary. Attributed to its high range of firing, it is majorly used by the law enforcement members, including police, which contributes to the growth of the gel segment during the forecast period.

According to the Pepper Spray Market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the online stores segment was valued at $8,620.3 thousand in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,516.8 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase pepper sprays through online stores. Moreover, online store has increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online stores segment is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets.

The players operating in the pepper spray industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Counter Assault, Defense Technology, Fox Labs International Inc., J&L Self Defense Products Inc., Mace Security International, Inc, SABRE - Security Equipment Corp, Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC, Suresafety, UDAP Industries, Inc., and Zarc International Inc.

Key findings of the study

In 2020, the Pepper Spray Market was valued at $23,750.2 thousand, and is estimated to reach $60,187.9 thousand by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on product, the fogger segment was valued at $10,445.6 thousand, accounting for 44.0% of the global Pepper Spray Market share.

In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the online stores segment was valued at $8,620.3 thousand, accounting for 36.3% of the global Pepper Spray Market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $18,392.9 thousand by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

