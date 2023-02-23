BUGRA KILICARSLAN CONTINUES TO SHOW ITS ACTING
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bugra KILICARSLAN, who came 3rd in the international beauty contest, made a rapid entrance into the sector by taking acting training from many powerful names. Bugra KILICARSLAN, who played in the daily Ask and Umut series on Kanal D, made a name for himself with his acting and locked the audience on the screens.
Bugra KILICARSLAN, has proven himself in his modeling career for 4 years and has become one of the sought-after names in the industry. He continues to climb the career ladder with the roles she took after her acting education.
The famous actor went to Hatay in the earthquake that took place in the past days and worked as a volunteer in the earthquake area. KILICARSLAN, who shared the feelings of the earthquake victims, said, "The situation in the region is very bad, I am very sorry. I wish that such a disaster does not happen again," he expressed his sadness.
Bugra Kilicarslan
Bugra Kilicarslan
Istanbul / Turkey
dejavu.bugra@icloud.com
