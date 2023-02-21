InspireSemi Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), a chip design company that has built a technology foundation to deliver revolutionary performance, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of units (the “Units”),for total proceeds of C$806,750.69.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing to support its go-forward strategy including the final development stages of its next-generation Thunderbird compute accelerator, as well as for general working capital purposes. No finder’s fees are payable on any portion of the funds raised under the Financing.

Each Unit consists of (i) an unsecured convertible debenture in a principal amount of C$1,000 and (ii) 52 proportionate voting share purchase warrants. A total of 805 Units were sold, of which 142 such Units have been sold as part of the second tranche of the Financing, which has closed concurrently herewith. Total proceeds raised as part of the Financing were C$806,750.69, with C$143,750.69 being secured as part of the closing of the second tranche of the Financing.

A total of 132 Units were issued to one or more individuals who are considered “insiders” by virtue of their being directors or officers of the Company and the issuance of Units to them is considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the formal valuation exemption in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and upon the minority approval exemption in section 5.7(1)(a)of MI 61-101 on the basis that, at the time the subscription agreements with these persons were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for their Units purchased under the Private Placement will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Financing has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The Financing remains subject to the receipt of final approval from the Exchange.

Stock Option Grant

In addition the Company announces that, effective February 21, 2023, its board of directors approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") to certain employees of the Company to acquire a total of 340,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10, being the closing trading price of the Company's subordinate voting shares on the Exchange on February 17, 2023.

All of the Options are exercisable for a ten-year term expiring February 21, 2033, were granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). All of the Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, applicable option agreements and the requirements of the Exchange.

All of the Options vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting one year from vesting commencement dates in October and November 2022, and the remainder vesting in equal monthly amounts over the following three years.

All of the Option grants as subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi is an Austin-based chip design company that has built a technology foundation that delivers revolutionary performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and a thriving open software ecosystem. This enables us to address multiple diversified, uncorrelated markets of High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and blockchain. Led by an accomplished team with a proven track record, it has a unique and strongly differentiated accelerated computing solution compared to existing approaches for these markets.

For more information, visit https://inspiresemi.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Phil Carlson/Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communication

inspiresemi@kcsa.com

Company Contact

John B. Kennedy, CFO

(737) 471-3230

jkennedy@inspiresemi.com

