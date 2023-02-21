TDI and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Performance Management Solutions to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- TDI’s CnSight® and Managed Cybersecurity Performance (MCP) Now Available to Federal, State and Local Government Markets

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDI, the leader in Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as TDI’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s industry-leading cybersecurity performance management solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and their reseller partners as they address the need of TDI’s Public Sector customers to have easy and effective access to TDI’s CPM solutions,” said Jesse Dean, CIO & Head of Solutions at TDI. “The U.S. Government greatly needs CPM and Carahsoft is the right partner to provide them TDI’s CnSight® and Managed Cyber Performance offerings.”

As the originators of CPM, TDI is leading the charge for this entirely new cybersecurity domain. CnSight® is the automation platform which enables customers to benefit from CPM effectively and seamlessly at scale. Additionally, our Managed Cybersecurity Performance (MCP), a first-of-its-kind managed offering, provides organizations with a better way to manage their cybersecurity performance. TDI’s CPM offerings mitigate risk, reduce ransomware, provide continuous compliance, improve cyber-ROI, and provide comprehensive and instantaneous visibility into how an organization is performing against known Cyber Performance Indicators.

“With the addition of TDI’s CnSight® to our Cybersecurity solutions portfolio, agencies have access to a system-wide tool that continuously monitors and assesses their IT systems,” said John Howton who leads the TDI Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with TDI and our reseller partners to help our Public Sector customers gain visibility across their threat surface and protect mission critical assets.”

TDI’s CnSight® is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the TDI team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or TDI@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About TDI



TDI’s journey began in 2001 with a vision to create the world’s most advanced cybersecurity ecosystem. For over 20 years, our one and only focus has been delivering cybersecurity solutions, having provided millions of hours of cyber services for hundreds of clients across the globe and within all markets. We are the creators and industry leaders of Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM), TDI’s foundational core competency and the glue which binds together our other capabilities of Cyber Operations and Cyber Compliance. Finally, TDI is at the global vanguard of innovative cybersecurity​ via our remarkable and historical experience, by developing and fostering leading-edge security technologies like the industry-leading CPM platform, CnSight®, providing the cyber community with open-source tools, and serving as an industry thought leader through published pieces, seminars, lectures, and interviews (ABC, CNBC, PBS, Forbes, MSNBC, EuroNews, Financial Times, Fox News, Federal News Radio, etc.). TDI’s work is repeatedly awarded, including via the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Platinum Award and, for two years running, the Best Cybersecurity Performance Management Platform from The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

